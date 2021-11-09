Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand: Where To See T20 World Cup Semi-final Match Live

England topped Group 1 while New Zealand were second in group 2 at the end of the league stage of T20 World Cup 2021. See ENG vs NZ live.

New Zealand have the winning momentum going into the T20 World Cup semifinal versus England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. See ENG vs NZ live. | AP

2021-11-09T23:07:59+05:30
Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 11:07 pm

Group 1 leaders and injury-hit England will take on ever-consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 10 (Wednesday). (More Cricket News)

To Indian viewers, live streaming of ENG vs NZ will be available from 7.30 PM IST.

Considered as favourites, England dominated the group stage with impressive all-round performances. However, they were brought back to the ground in their final group game against South Africa. The Proteas, who were then fighting to make it to the last four, made England taste their own medicine.

The ENG vs NZ first semifinal match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST.

South African duo of Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram hammered the likes of Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood and even Adil Rashid. While chasing 190, England batting looked vulnerable and Kagiso Rabada sprinkled salt on England's wounds with an impressive hat-trick.

It was a night to forget for both sides as England's weaknesses were exposed while South Africa failed to secure a semifinals seat on the net run rate.

Jason Roy and Tymal Mills less England would be hoping to come back stronger. Roy and Mills were ruled out after they suffered calf and thigh injuries, respectively.

England will draw confidence from the night when they defeated New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup finals at the Lord's.

On the other hand, New Zealand displayed sheer class in their last group match. It was a knock-out game against Afghanistan and everything was at stake.

New Zealand had no option but to overcome the Afghans and book their semifinals spot. Along the way, the Kiwis also knocked hosts India out of the tournament.

The seasoned new-ball pair of Trent Boult and Tim Southee have impressed with their line and lengths. And the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi have been effective in the powerplay overs.

