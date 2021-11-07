Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFG Vs NZ: New Zealand Ease Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, Kane Williamson Says Adjustment To Conditions Has Been Key

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets after losing the toss. The Kiwis effectively knocked out India from the competition.

AFG Vs NZ: New Zealand Ease Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, Kane Williamson Says Adjustment To Conditions Has Been Key
Kane Williamson's New Zealand showed composure when it mattered. On Sunday afternoon, the Kiwis were professional in the way they dismantled Afghanistan en route to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. | AP Photo

Trending

AFG Vs NZ: New Zealand Ease Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, Kane Williamson Says Adjustment To Conditions Has Been Key
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T19:33:09+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 7:33 pm

New Zealand deserved to be in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. The World Test champions, unlucky losers in the 2019 ICC World Cup (50 overs), the New Zealand cricket team showed how composure is key in the shortest format of the game. Who else but skipper Kane Richardson to show the way!

Report | Scorecard | NZ Vs SCO Blog | News

New Zealand never panicked for a moment after losing the toss against Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi. They backed their strengths and kept the precocious Afghans under pressure throughout the match, by smart bowling, exceptional fielding and worthwhile partnerships. The eight-wicket victory was testimony to New Zealand's intent that was highlighted by a perfect team game.

The Kiwis, who decimated the high-profile Indian cricket team, have been remarkable in the way they have adjusted to the T20 World Cup schedule and played according to conditions.

New Zealand won three matches in five days and all after losing the toss. The win against Afghanistan effectively ended India's campaign. Virat Kohli's team finishes with a group match against Namibia on Monday. (POINTS TABLE)

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Skipper Williamson was a proud man after Sunday's emphatic win.

"(It was) a strong performance. We know how dangerous this Afghanistan side is. Nice for us to be able to set the tone with the ball, take wickets early and then keep them to below-par total.

"(A score of) 150-155 would have been par. It has certainly been a challenge to adjust quickly to three different venues," said Kane Williamson.

New Zealand are likely to finish No. 2 in Group 2. Pakistan play Scotland in the evening match on Sunday and are expected to win and top the pool. If the Scots don't upset the Pakistanis, the semifinal final line-up will see New Zealand facing England (No. 1 in group 1) in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan facing Australia (No. 2 in group 1) in Dubai.

"Another strong challenge coming up. England are a very strong side. For us it is important we keep learning and building on. Incredibly tough competition. Looking forward to the occasion," said Williamson, who will remember how Eoin Morgan's team stole the thunder in the final of the 2019 World Cup in UK.

Trent Boult, Man of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match for his 3/17, was also bracing up for the England challenge.

"The boys are in good spirits. Some big games coming up. Wickets have been different during the day games and night games so nice to have experienced both. England are playing good cricket. It is going to be a challenge."

Tags

Soumitra Bose Kane Williamson UAE Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Afghanistan national cricket team India national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Reaches 400 Wickets In T20 Cricket, Does So In Quickest Time

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Reaches 400 Wickets In T20 Cricket, Does So In Quickest Time

T20 World Cup: India Ousted As New Zealand Thrash Afghanistan To Clinch Semifinal Spot

T20 World Cup 2021: Abu Dhabi’s Indian Chief Curator Mohan Singh Dies Ahead Of AFG-NZ Game

PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Scores: Babar Azam Wins Toss, Pakistan Opt To Bat First Against Scotland

Billie Jean King Cup Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova, Daria Kasatkina Power Russia To Title

Short Break Between IPL, T20 World Cup Would Have Helped India’s Cause, Says Bharat Arun

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Raul de Tomas Replaces Injured Ansu Fati In Spain Squad

Justin Langer Hails David Warner's Work Ethic And Hunger For Runs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Loss Vs South Africa Keeps England Grounded, Says Mark Wood

T20 World Cup: Loss Vs South Africa Keeps England Grounded, Says Mark Wood

South Africa's T20 World Cup Exit Is Bitter Pill To Swallow, Says Mark Boucher

South Africa's T20 World Cup Exit Is Bitter Pill To Swallow, Says Mark Boucher

AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Tame Afghanistan, Enter Semifinals Ahead Of India - Highlights

AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Tame Afghanistan, Enter Semifinals Ahead Of India - Highlights

Kagiso Rabada Joins Hat-trick Club In ICC T20 World Cup - Check Complete List

Kagiso Rabada Joins Hat-trick Club In ICC T20 World Cup - Check Complete List

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Says BJP Is A Non-Dynastic Party, Asks Members To Connect With Common People

PM Modi Says BJP Is A Non-Dynastic Party, Asks Members To Connect With Common People

Vikas Pathak / At the BJP's first national executive meet since the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party workers should become a bridge of faith for the common man.

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years

Outlook Web Desk / India represents 17 per cent of the world's population but only accounts for 4 per cent historical cumulative emissions, India said at the COP26 Climate Summit at Glasgow.

T20 World Cup: NZ Tame AFG, Enter Semis Ahead Of IND

T20 World Cup: NZ Tame AFG, Enter Semis Ahead Of IND

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final group match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Catch highlights of AFG vs NZ here.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/Litre

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/Litre

Harish Manav / In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement