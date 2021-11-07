PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Scores: Pakistan's Chance To Iron Out Chinks Before Semis

Pakistan will be eyeing their fifth straight win in Group 2 in Sharjah on Sunday night. The first team to enter the T20 World Cup semis, Pakistan will clash with Scotland, who are winless in the group and will need some extra special effort to push Babar Azam's team. Should Pakistan beat Scotland, they will emerge on top of their group and will then clash with Australia (No. 2 in Group 1) in the semis. It may sound arrogant, but Pakistan will look for some solid match practice against Scotland, who qualified from Round 1 along with Namibia. The Scots have been disappointing in the Super-12. Afghanistan routed them by 130 runs and India smashed them to bolster their net run rate. Scotland have some exciting players like George Munsey and Richie Berrington. Mark Watt's left arm spin can be a test for Pakistan's right handers. Sharjah's conditions usually see scores around 140-150. Because of the dew, teams winning the toss usually decide to bat second. Get live scores of PAK vs SCO here.

18:51: Hello

Hello and welcome to the penultimate Super 12 encounter in this T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Scotland. The match is a dead rubber as Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals with four wins. For Scotland, they haven't registered a win in the Super 12 and would consider this match as a learning experience.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Josh Davey, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir