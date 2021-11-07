Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Scores: Pakistan's Chance To Iron Out Chinks Before Semis

Scotland are winless in the Super-12 stage and will need an extra special effort to push Pakistan today in Sharjah. Follow PAK vs SCO live scores.

Pakistan are unbeaten in Group 2 and start as overwhelming favourites versus Scotland in Sharjah tonight. Follow T20 World Cup live scores of PAK vs SCO here. | AP

2021-11-07T18:51:58+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 6:51 pm

Pakistan will be eyeing their fifth straight win in Group 2 in Sharjah on Sunday night. The first team to enter the T20 World Cup semis, Pakistan will clash with Scotland, who are winless in the group and will need some extra special effort to push Babar Azam's team. Should Pakistan beat Scotland, they will emerge on top of their group and will then clash with Australia (No. 2 in Group 1) in the semis. It may sound arrogant, but Pakistan will look for some solid match practice against Scotland, who qualified from Round 1 along with Namibia. The Scots have been disappointing in the Super-12. Afghanistan routed them by 130 runs and India smashed them to bolster their net run rate. Scotland have some exciting players like George Munsey and Richie Berrington. Mark Watt's left arm spin can be a test for Pakistan's right handers. Sharjah's conditions usually see scores around 140-150. Because of the dew, teams winning the toss usually decide to bat second. Get live scores of PAK vs SCO here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | Afghanistan vs New Zealand)

18:51: Hello

Hello and welcome to the penultimate Super 12 encounter in this T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Scotland. The match is a dead rubber as Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals with four wins. For Scotland, they haven't registered a win in the Super 12 and would consider this match as a learning experience.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Josh Davey, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir

Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Afridi Sharjah Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Scotland national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021
