Friday, Nov 05, 2021
IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup Live Scores: With Slim Hopes, India Need Mammoth Win Vs Scotland

India are fourth in Group 2 and need to win by a huge margin vs Scotland to boost their net run rate. Follow T20 World Cup live scores and updates here.

India need to beat Scotland by a big margin to stay in hunt for a T20 World Cup semifinal berth from Group 2. Follow T20 World Cup live scores of IND vs SCO here. | AP

2021-11-05T18:32:14+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 6:32 pm

"Coming up against a side like India maybe just throws things into a new level, perhaps," said Kyle Coetzer, the Scotland captain. "The opportunity to try to test yourself against some of the best players in the world is really important for us, it's an important time for us, a phase in the Cricket Scotland journey, in terms of how we show what we do and show what we're capable of." These are dangerous words from an Indian point of view. Having given New Zealand a scare - they lost by 16 runs -- Scotland is keen to slug it out against India, whose tournament hopes are hanging by a thread. Virat Kohli's men not only have to win their remaining matches, but emerge victorious in such a way so that their nett run-rate stay right up there in case there is a tie on points. India are fourth in the points table. They defeated Afghanistan in their last match after the humiliation against Pakistan and New Zealand. Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma came good against Afghanistan, who looked out of sorts with their bowling. India are unlikely to tamper with their playing XI after Ravichandran Ashwin assured that he was the man for the occasion ahead of an injured Varun Chakravarthy. India have batted first in all of their games so far, and had the worst of the dew while bowling in the second innings. The dew factor could come into play again in Dubai tonight. It's Virat Kohli's birthday today and he has lost 13 out of last 14 tosses for India. This is the first T20 international between India and Scotland. Follow live scores of IND vs SCO here.

LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | NZ v NAMIBIA

