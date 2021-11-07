Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Afghanistan To Decide India's Fate, Bat First Against New Zealand

New Zealand will enter the T20 World Cup semifinals if they beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. An Afghan win will help India and bring net run rate into play. Follow live cricket scores of AFG vs NZ.

Afghanistan have never played New Zealand in a T20 international. This AFG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 match will have a direct bearing on India's semifinal qualification hopes. Follow live cricket scores of Afghanistan vs New Zealand. | AP Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T15:35:45+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 3:35 pm

Sunday afternoon's Afghanistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match is being seen through the prism of India's chances of making the last-four stage of the tournament. India's inability to make the semifinals from group 2 on their own has been a bigger talking point than how good Pakistan or New Zealand have been in this World Cup. In reality, New Zealand, who had beaten India comprehensively, are a win away from making the semis. A simple victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday afternoon will mean India go home after their last group match against Namibia on Monday evening. But New Zealand will take nothing for granted against a precocious Afghanistan team that can surprise any team on their day. The Kiwis are aware of the threat spinners like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi pose. If Mujeeb-ur-Rahman is fit to play, he will surely add venom to the Afghan spin attack. New Zealand have great balance in the team though, and that was seen when the Kiwis defeated Namibia, thanks to Jimmy Neesham's rearguard batting (35 not out off 23 balls). Kane Williamson's team also has great composure and that is what the Afghans will also have to show to stay in the fight. This is the first T20 International between the two teams. They have played twice before in 50-over World Cups, with New Zealand beating Afghanistan in 2015 and 2019. The Abu Dhabi wicket has seen some high-scoring matches. It also offers pace and that should excite the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who can do some early damage. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand cricket match here:

Live Scorecard | Points Table | Live Streaming | News

3:34 PM IST: Shahzad Four

A wide, then one leg bye. Mohammad Shahzad lofts the next for a four, over Tim Southee. Six from the over.

3:29 PM IST: Play Starts

Tim Southee with the new ball. Hazratullah Zazai takes the first strike. Mohammad Shahzad is Zazai's opening partner.

3:17 PM IST: Massive Game

Indian fans are rooting for Afghanistan. Here's one tweet summing up the enormity of this clash.

3:14 PM IST: India Factor

After four big wins, Pakistan became the first team to make the semis, leaving heavyweights India and New Zealand fighting it out for the second spot from Group 2. Thrown in Afghanistan, and it becomes a three-way fight. The Kiwis are the favourites to make the cut. They need a simple win against the Afghans. If the Afghans win, India have a chance. By the way, India have the best net run rate in the group, and it will only get better with Virat Kohli & Co playing Namibia. Pakistan play Scotland in their final group match later today.

3:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

One change for Afghanistan. Spin prodigy Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back and Sharafuddin Ashraf makes way. New Zealand and unchanged from their win against Namibia. Here are the playing XIs -

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

3:03 PM IST: Toss

Afghanistan win the toss and they will bat first against New Zealand.

2:43 PM IST: Group 1 Recap

There was also a three-team fight for the two semis spot available from Group 1, featuring Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and defending champions West Indies. England topped the group with four wins. And Australia join them in the semis, also with four wins. Proteas also finished with four wins, but lost out on net run rate to the Aussies.

Squads

Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

