Kagiso Rabada Joins Hat-trick Club In ICC T20 World Cup - Check Complete List

Kagiso Rabada became only the fourth bowler to take a hat-trick in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The South African pacer achieved this feat during their Super 12 match against England at Sharjah on Saturday (November 6). (More Cricket News)

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan off successive deliveries in his fourth over to take a historic first hat-trick for South Africa in T20 Internationals.

This was also Kagiso Rabada's second international hat-trick. His first hat-trick was in One Day Internationals against Bangladesh at Dhaka on July 10, 2015.

The 26-year-old's hat-trick turned the game on its head. England were in a prime position to win the game against South Africa.

England needed 14 runs in the final over when he came to bowl the final over. Rabada, who had conceded 45 runs off his first three overs, took the wickets off his first three deliveries to dent England's hopes for a victory.

Earlier in this World Cup, Curtis Campher from Ireland became the first bowler to take a hat trick during a first round match against the Netherlands at Abu Dhabi on October 18.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka, then, took the second hat-trick of the tournament against South Africa in the Super 12 stage at Sharjah on October 30.

Brett Lee was the first bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 World Cup. The former Australian fast bowler achieved this feat against Bangladesh at Cape Town in the first match of the inaugural edition in 2007 (September 16).

Rabada’s hat trick was first for South Africa in T20 Internationals and 25th overall.

HAT TRICKS IN T20 WORLD CUP

(Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Date)

Brett Lee (Australia) - Bangladesh - Cape Town - 16-09-2007;

Curtis Campher (Ireland) - The Netherlands - Abu Dhabi - 18-10- 2021;

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - South Africa - Sharjah - 30-10- 2021;

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - England - Sharjah - 06-11- 2021.