Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Four Wickets In Four Balls! Curtis Campher Does A Lasith Malinga In T20 World Cup -Watch Amazing Video

Ireland's Campher became only the third bowler in the world to take four wickets in four balls in men's T20 internationals. He is also the second bowler after Brett Lee to grab a T20 World Cup hattrick.

Ireland's Curtis Campher finished with 4/26 against Netherlands in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter on Monday. | Sky Sports

2021-10-18T19:41:24+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 7:41 pm

Curtis Campher became the only third bowler after Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan to take four wickets off four balls in T20 Internationals. After becoming the second bowler to take a hattrick in the men’s T20 World Cup, Campher went one step further. (More Cricket News)

IRE vs NED LIVE STREAMING | SCORECARD  

The Irish pacer dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards for a hattrick and then bowled Roelof van der Merwe in the 10th over of the Netherlands innings to rattle the Dutch in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup first round encounter in Abu Dhabi.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee is the only other bowler to have claimed a T20 World Cup hattrick before Campher. Lee achieved the same against Bangladesh at Cape Town in 2007. Campher needed two assistance from the Decision Review System (DRS). The first wicket was a caught behind down the leg side, that was given not out and overturned.

The third wicket, for the hattrick, was also adjudged not out on the field and was reviewed to find Edwards was plumb Leg before wicket. There was no doubt over the fourth as van der Merwe chopped on one to the stumps. The Netherlands finished on 106 all out in 20 overs.

Four Wickets In Four Balls In T20 Internationals

Rashid Khan (AFG) vs Ireland in Dehradun - 2019

Lasith Malinga (SL) vs New Zealand in Pallekele -2019

Curtis Campher (IRE) vs Netherlands in Abu Dhabi -2021


Curtis Campher Brett Lee Lasith Malinga Abu Dhabi Cricket T20 World Cup Ireland cricket team Netherlands national cricket team
