Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
India Vs New Zealand T20s: Rohit Sharma to Lead, Virat Kohli Rested, Hardik Pandya Dropped

Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma (R) will lead India against New Zealand in the three-match T20 series while KL Rahul will be his deputy. | BCCI

outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T20:11:53+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 8:11 pm

The BCCI selection committee named a 16-member squad with Rohit Sharma as captain that will play New Zealand in the three T20 internationals at home starting later this month. (More Cricket News)

However, there was no place for half-fit Hardik Pandya while IPL 2021 sensation Ventakesh Iyer got a maiden national call-up. Virat Kohli, who relinquished his T20 captaincy has been rested.

Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand with the first T20 international on November 17 in Jaipur. 

The new-look team also has IPL's highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad and top wicket-taker Harshal Patel in the squad of 16 along with Venkatesh Iyer, who is seen as a potential all-round replacement for the injury-ravaged Pandya.

Pandya has been dropped from the squad after failing to make an impact during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ruturaj has already played for India in the Sri Lanka series. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar, who were in the T20 World Cup reserves are now in the main squad.

Rohit's appointment was a formality and KL Rahul will be his new deputy in the shortest format. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja have also been given much-needed rest for the short series.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

