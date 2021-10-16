Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Venkatesh Iyer A Big Catalyst In KKR's IPL 2021 Turnaround: Brendon McCullum

IPL 2021 finalists, KKR were languishing at the seventh spot after the India leg was suspended in May this year due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Venkatesh Iyer A Big Catalyst In KKR's IPL 2021 Turnaround: Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum said Venkatesh Iyer's has been 'incredible story' after the lanky southpaw from Indore amassed 370 runs from 10 games this season. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Venkatesh Iyer A Big Catalyst In KKR's IPL 2021 Turnaround: Brendon McCullum
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T11:56:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 11:56 am

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum says young Venkatesh Iyer, with his flamboyance, played the role of a catalyst in turning around the fortunes of the side in the second leg of the just-concluded IPL in Dubai, UAE.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

KKR was languishing at the seventh spot after the India leg was suspended in May this year due to COVID-19 outbreak in the tournament's bio-bubble, but the Eoin Morgan-led side made a fantastic turnaround in the UAE phase, finishing as runner-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in the final on Friday night.

"He (Iyer) will be challenged to change his methods at times too. He might not necessarily be the most consistent because of his flamboyancy. But I hope he remains the Venkatesh Iyer that we have seen so far," McCullum said at the post-match press conference.

"He's got an enormous future in this game and he's a very intelligent man. He was a big catalyst for our turnaround this season."

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

McCullum said Iyer's has been "incredible story" after the lanky southpaw from Indore amassed 370 runs from 10 games this season.

"But look, Venkatesh Iyer has been quite an incredible story. Looking back, he was actually going to play the last game, the next game when we were in India. In a funny way, the break came at a good time there," he said.

"It gave him an opportunity to just get another couple of months of cricket under his belt, to understand that his opportunities weren't too far away," said the former New Zealand wicket-keeper.

Himself a big advocate of aggressive brand of cricket, McCullum felt Iyer should not change his attacking game.

"For him, it was a matter of bringing the game which he owns – the Venkatesh Iyer game plan to the table, which is aggressive intent.

"He's a big presence, he's a tall man. He plays the game with a bit of a cavalier kind of streak. And that is so important that he holds on to it," said the KKR head coach.

Asked about Iyer's chances of featuring in KKR's retention list next season, McCullum quipped: "Look, we will deal with it next season."

Tags

PTI Venkatesh Iyer Brendon McCullum UAE Dubai Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BNP Paribas Open: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter Semis At Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter Semis At Indian Wells

Pedri Gonzalez Signs New Deal With Barcelona

Ruturaj Gaikwad Will Be India's Next Cricket Star: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Avi Barot, Former India U-19 Cricket, Captain Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Late Controversial Kylian Mbappe Helps PSG Beat Angers In French Ligue 1

Rahul Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

MS Dhoni Hints At Chennai Super Kings Stay After Leading Team To Fourth IPL Title

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Sweeps Indian Premier League Individual Honours

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chennai Super Kings Cricketers Hail Management, Team Clarity For Success In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Cricketers Hail Management, Team Clarity For Success In IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Humble Kolkata Knight Riders To Win Fourth Title

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Humble Kolkata Knight Riders To Win Fourth Title

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman Out Of NZ’s Warm-Up Tie Vs Netherlands

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman Out Of NZ’s Warm-Up Tie Vs Netherlands

Thomas Cup Badminton: Indian Men Lose To Denmark In Quarterfinals To Bow Out

Thomas Cup Badminton: Indian Men Lose To Denmark In Quarterfinals To Bow Out

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress Working Committee will deliberate over key issues including organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation.

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / He has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players have come through the system prepared by him.

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

Advertisement