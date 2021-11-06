Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 47-Ball 81 As Maharashtra Beat Odisha

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner with Chennai Super Kings, slammed his third straight half-century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 47-Ball 81 As Maharashtra Beat Odisha
Ruturaj Gaikwad is in the form of his life as he led Maharashtra to victory over Odisha in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. | Twitter

Trending

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 47-Ball 81 As Maharashtra Beat Odisha
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T18:16:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 6:16 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his third straight half-century (81 off 47 balls) and powered Maharashtra to a 27-run win over Odisha in an Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Lucknow on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

In another group match, defending champions Tamil Nadu chased down 130 in 16.1 overs against Pondicherry to register their third consecutive win. In the Maharashtra-Odisha match, skipper Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat and led the way for the team.

After scoring fifties against TN and Punjab, the stylish right-hander toyed with the Odisha attack and shared a 131-run partnership for the second wicket with India discard Kedar Jadhav, who made 55 from 35 balls.

The quickfire partnership which came in less than 12 overs put Maharashtra on track for a big score. Gaikwad played his trademark elegant drives and did not hesitate to go for the big shots. His dismissal in the 15th over, came as some relief for the Odisha bowlers as the rest of the batters could not continue in same vein.

In reply, Odisha lost skipper Rajesh Dhupar with the score at 18 and save for a 56-run second-wicket partnership between Anshuman Rath (34) and Subhranshu Senapathi (27), the batters could not take the fight to the Maharashtra bowlers.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Left-arm medium-pacer Divyang Himganekar was the best bowler for Maharashtra, returning figures of 4/35. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu skipper N Jagadeesan sent Pondicherry into bat and the bowlers, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore in particular, never allowed them to get going.

Ragu (32) Fabid Ahmed (27) and captain D Rohit (25) made contributions but the team could only muster 129/8 in 20 overs. Left-handed opener C Hari Nishaanth powered his way to an unbeaten 75 off 49 balls as Tamil Nadu overhauled the target in the 17th over.

Brief scores:

Pondicherry 129/8 in 20 overs (Ragu 32, Fabid Ahmed 27, R Sai Kishore 4/28) lost to Tamil Nadu 130/2 in 16.1 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 75 not out, B Aparajith 28, Sagar P Udheshi 2/22) by eight wickets. TN: 4 points, Pondicherry: 0.

Maharashtra 183/8 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 81, Kedar Jadhav 55, Debrata Pradhan 3/37, Bikash Rout 2/29) beat Odisha 156 all out in 18.5 overs (Anshuman Rath 34, Abhishek Raut 29, Divyang Himganekar 4/35, Ashay Palkar 3/13) by 27 runs. Maharashtra: 4 points, Odisha: 0.

Punjab 197/4 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 119 not out (61 balls, 11X4, 6X6), Shubman Gill 40, Abhishek Sharma 25) beat Goa 116/8 in 20 overs (Suyah S Prabhudesai 30, Siddharth Kaul 3/21, Harpreet Brar 2/12, Mayank Markande 2/29) by 81 runs. Punjab: 4 points, Goa: 0.

Tags

PTI Ruturaj Gaikwad Lucknow Cricket Cricket - BCCI Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Maharashtra Cricket Association Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Scores: Eye On Semis, South Africa Face England Hurdle

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Scores: Eye On Semis, South Africa Face England Hurdle

T20 World Cup 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Leading Wicket-taker In T20 Internationals

NZ Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: New Zealand, Afghanistan Clash In Match That Will Decide India’s Semifinal Hopes

Bordeaux Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Injury In Focus - When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match

Shakib Al Hasan To Miss Home T20 Series Against Pakistan Due To Hamstring Injury

PAK Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Look To Continue Invincible Run Against Scotland

Virat Kohli And Co Share ‘Priceless’ Moments With Scotland Counterparts Post T20 World Cup Win

AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Play Mujeeb Ur Rehman?' Indian Fans Have Tips For Afghanistan Cricket Team

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Advertisement

More from Sports

Allegations of Racism Levelled Against Michael Vaughan

Allegations of Racism Levelled Against Michael Vaughan

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup Live Scores: David Warner Hits Fifty As Australia Chase West Indies' 157/7

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup Live Scores: David Warner Hits Fifty As Australia Chase West Indies' 157/7

Man United Vs Man City, Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Manchester Derby - When And Where To Watch

Man United Vs Man City, Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Manchester Derby - When And Where To Watch

FIH Junior World Cup: Hockey India Name 24 Players For Preparatory Camp

FIH Junior World Cup: Hockey India Name 24 Players For Preparatory Camp

Read More from Outlook

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Haima Deshpande / Ahmednagar hospital fire: All the dead and the injured were being treated for Covid-19, said district collector Rajendra Bhosale.

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Vikas Pathak / Yogi Adityanath’s announcement that he is ready to contest from any seat in UP if the BJP so wishes may reverse the trend.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa Face England Hurdle

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa Face England Hurdle

Koushik Paul / England are in pole position and South Africa must win in Sharjah to stay in contention for a berth in the T20 World Cup semis. Get here live scores of ENG vs SA.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement