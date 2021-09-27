Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
'Sixth-Time Lucky' Harshal Patel Hattrick Gives RCB Big Win Vs Mumbai Indians

In one inspired spell, Harshal Patel removed Hardik Patel, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to help RCB beat MI by 54 runs in their IPL 2021 match.

Harshal Patel, second from left, is greeted by RCB team-mates during their IPL 2021 match against MI in Dubai, UAE on September 26, 2021.

2021-09-27T01:27:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 1:27 am

Harshal Patel has done it again. The uncapped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer is proving to be the nemesis for the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Mumbai Indians.

Months after claiming a five-wicket haul in the IPL 2021 season opener in Chennai, Patel turned up in Dubai on Sunday to set up RCB to yet another big win against the holders. His four-wicket haul was not enough to earn the man of the match, but the 30-year-old from Haryana achieved what he's been looking for some time -- a hat-trick.

After their dominating 54-run win against Rohit Sharma's five-time champions at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the right-arm pacer shared a bit of personal stats. "This is my sixth time being on a hat-trick and finally got one, so pretty happy," he said.

In one inspired spell, Patel first removed Hardik Pandya with the first ball of 17th over, caught by Virat Kohli, then followed it up with a perfectly executed yorker to bamboozle dangerous Kieron Pollard. To complete the hat-trick, Patel produced a deceptively dipping delivery to trap Rahul Chahar in front.

"He [Kieron Pollard] is somebody who can do damage if you bowl in his areas, we wanted to take him wide and then once you drag him wide you have the option to bluff him, that came off really well," Patel talked about his prized wicket.

In April, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the lucrative T20 league to hit the pause button, Patel produced probably his best bowling performance to help RCB start their IPL 2021 campaign with a thrilling two-wicket win. In that match, he took a fifer but missed out on the hat-trick after removing Krunal Pandya and Pollard off successive deliveries. He did manage to pick the man of the match award though.

Patel is now the joint-most successful uncapped bowler in an IPL season, with Yuzvendra Chahal (2015) on 23 scalps. Chahal also played a part in RCB's win, claiming three wickets. The win helped RCB complete a league double over MI, their first-ever.

