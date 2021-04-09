IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, MI Vs RCB: Big Boys Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli On Show Even As COVID Lurks

April 09, 2021
Poshan
Follow live cricket scores of IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on Friday

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Mumbai Indians have won eight of their last ten IPL meetings with Royal Challengers Bangalore
2021-04-09T17:54:45+05:30

The show must go on, even in COVID-19 times. And here it is, a blockbuster to open the 14th edition of Indian Premier League - a clash featuring two superstars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and their teams which have had contrasting fortunes in the world's most famous T20 cricket league. While Rohit's defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have enjoyed unrivalled success, winning it five times, Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have only flirted with promises, only to end up with the proverbial wooden spoon. Tonight in Chennai, expect a gladiatorial contest even as the coronavirus ravaged world continues to gasp in fear and uncertainties. MI have retained their core unit from the team which so emphatically won their fifth title in the United Arab Emirates months ago, while the RCB have spent big to reinforced their team. Historically, this is a fixture dominated by MI. In fact, they have won eight in the 10 meetings in IPL. But, it's a new day. And now, it will come down to how the two camps utilise their available manpower. MI probably have the strongest side, featuring names like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, etc. RCB also have a very strong side. AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar are all match winners. It's going to be one thriller. Follow live cricket scores of MI vs RCB clash here:

Live Scorecard | Full Schedule | History | News

