Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Live Updates & Score : Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2011, Live Cricket Scores: It's Desert Storm Between Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a win and move into the top half of the points table. Follow RCB vs MI live cricket scores here.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai India will be a clash of the titans in IPL 2021 but both teams need to adjust to the conditions in UAE. Follow RCB v MI live. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-09-26T18:17:49+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 6:17 pm

IPL 2021 Match 39

  • Mumbai Indians

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore

Teams will be announced at the toss

  • 6:31 PM

    A Chennai Recap

    Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore were given the honours to open the 2021 season. And they didn't disappoint the fans. A grandstand finish at Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai with an unlikely hero, Harshal Patel stealing the thunder. The medium-pacer took a fifer to restrict Mumbai to 159/9. Then, the three big guns -- Virat Kohli (33 off 29), Glenn Maxwell (39 off 28) and AB de Villiers (48 off 27) -- fired for RCB in a last-ball finish.

     

  • 6:24 PM

    Squads

    Two star-studded teams are lining up for tonight's clash. Here's a look at the squads:

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash  Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep.

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

  • 6:11 PM

    Preview

    Sunday night's blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Dubai may see the Indian Premier League's biggest stars in action but both teams have looked out of sorts in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Defending champions MI have struggled in UAE and seem to be missing the comfort of a Wankhede Stadium where playing conditions suit their quick scoring game. RCB also look sketchy with inconsistent batting and a bowling attack that has lacked bite. A Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma match-up always has the sparks for a thrilling contest but for that to happen, the middle order batting on either side have to fire. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell have to shift gears from here on for RCB to maintain their position in the top half of the table. Similarly, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have to do the job for MI, who are in the bottom half of the table and need to start winning. Kohli is 13 runs away from 10,000 T20 runs. There are murmurs that Hardik Pandya will return from injury to bolster the MI playing XI. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of RCB vs MI here.

    Points Table | Schedule & Results

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians (MI) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Live Score Sports
