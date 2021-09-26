Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2011, Live Cricket Scores: It's Desert Storm Between Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore were given the honours to open the 2021 season. And they didn't disappoint the fans. A grandstand finish at Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai with an unlikely hero, Harshal Patel stealing the thunder. The medium-pacer took a fifer to restrict Mumbai to 159/9. Then, the three big guns -- Virat Kohli (33 off 29), Glenn Maxwell (39 off 28) and AB de Villiers (48 off 27) -- fired for RCB in a last-ball finish.

Sunday night's blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Dubai may see the Indian Premier League's biggest stars in action but both teams have looked out of sorts in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Defending champions MI have struggled in UAE and seem to be missing the comfort of a Wankhede Stadium where playing conditions suit their quick scoring game. RCB also look sketchy with inconsistent batting and a bowling attack that has lacked bite. A Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma match-up always has the sparks for a thrilling contest but for that to happen, the middle order batting on either side have to fire. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell have to shift gears from here on for RCB to maintain their position in the top half of the table. Similarly, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have to do the job for MI, who are in the bottom half of the table and need to start winning. Kohli is 13 runs away from 10,000 T20 runs. There are murmurs that Hardik Pandya will return from injury to bolster the MI playing XI. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of RCB vs MI here.

