﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND Vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pro-Khalistan Sikh Protestors Evicted From India's Semi-Final Match

IND Vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pro-Khalistan Sikh Protestors Evicted From India's Semi-Final Match

The protest during India vs New Zealand semi-final match is the latest in a long list of incidents with political overtones witnessed at various grounds during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

PTI 10 July 2019
IND Vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pro-Khalistan Sikh Protestors Evicted From India's Semi-Final Match
A handcuffed Sikh protestor is taken away by cops during the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on July 9, 2019.
AP Photo
IND Vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pro-Khalistan Sikh Protestors Evicted From India's Semi-Final Match
outlookindia.com
2019-07-10T02:05:46+0530

Expatriate Sikh separatists raising anti-India slogans were evicted from Old Trafford during Tuesday's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand, leaving a red-faced International Cricket Council scampering for cover yet again.

FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE

Holding banners with political messages, the spectators were apparently demanding a referendum on creating an independent homeland of Khalistan in Punjab.

The current World Cup has seen a number of incidents with political overtones at various grounds. The ICC has distanced itself on all occasions.

Also Read: Will India Enter Final Without Batting? All The 'Rain' Scenarios Explained

“We can confirm a small group of fans were asked to leave Old Trafford during the first innings today for breaching the ticketing terms and conditions by undertaking a political protest," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

“We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and initially asked the group to stop the protest so they could remain in venue, when they refused they were asked to leave," the spokesperson added.

Also Read: Manchester To Be No-Fly Zone During Semi-Final Match

Anti-India banners were unfurled from planes over the Headingley ground during India's last stage match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

It followed an earlier incident when a banner reading "Justice for Balochistan' was flown over the same ground in Leeds during the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

For the first semifinal, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) ensured that air space above Old Trafford was made a 'No Fly Zone' in the wake of the unsavoury incidents at Headingley.

"We work with venue security and local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring and will continue to do so," he further said.

There has been an earlier incident of Pro Khalistani slogans being raised during a Pakistan game.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Old Trafford, Manchester Khalistan India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Indian Cricket Team New Zealand national cricket team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Live Streaming, India Vs New Zealand, 2019 Cricket World Cup Semifinal, Day 2: Where To See Live Action, Get Live Scores Of IND Vs NZ
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters