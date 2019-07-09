After more than five weeks of exciting cricket, the ICC World Cup 2019 enters its knockout end as India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) face-off in the first semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester today. With seven wins from nine matches, India secured top spot in the league stage. The Kiwis, on the other hand, finished fourth with five victories. A cloudy day is expected in Manchester with a slight chance of rain. If bad weather forces no result today, the game will commence on Wednesday (reserve day). Get live updates and live cricket score of India vs New Zealand here (LIVE SCORECARD | FULL COVERAGE)

16:35 hrs IST: Nice over from Chahal, just three off it. New Zealand are 73/2 after 20 overs. Williamson 32*, Taylor 2*

16:32 hrs IST: OUT! Good length delivery from Jadeja, spins back in and bounces, Nicholls can't do much about it. Jadeja breaches his defence. Brilliant! Ross Taylor comes to the crease. New Zealand are 70/2 after 19 overs.

16:27 hrs IST: Costly over from Chahal, eight off it. New Zealand are 69/1 after 18 overs. Williamson 31*, Nicholls 28*

16:23 hrs IST: Williamson and Nicholls are pacing up. Mayank Agarwal on the field for Panyda. New Zealand are 61/1 after 17 overs. Williamson 30*, Nicholls 26*. Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack.

16:19 hrs IST: Extremely good over from Pandya despite those two wides. He's gone off the field now. Groin issue it looks. New Zealand are 57/1 after 16 overs. Williamson 27*, Nicholls 25*

16:12 hrs IST: Nice and tidy over from Jadeja, only three off it. New Zealand are 55/1 after 15 overs. Williamson 27*, Nicholls 25*

16:07 hrs IST: FOUR! Back of a length delivery from Pandya, Williamson carves it towards square third man. Impressive! New Zealand are 52/1 after 14 overs. Williamson 26*, Nicholls 23*. Drinks are on the field now!

16:01 hrs IST: Two off the last ball for Nicholls. Moves into 20s. Six off Jadeja's second. New Zealand are 44/1 after 13 overs. Williamson 21*

15:58 hrs IST: FOUR! Fraction short from Pandya, enough for Williamson to pull it in the gap between deep mid-wicket and long-on. He completes 500 runs in this World Cup. New Zealand are 38/1 after 12 overs. Williamson 20*, Nicholls 15*

15:53 hrs IST: FOUR! Flatter delivery from Jadeja, Nicholls gets down on one knee and sweeps it to fine leg. Shot! New Zealand are 34/1 after 11 overs. Williamson 16*, Nicholls 15*

15:49 hrs IST: Fine start from Pandya, four off his first six balls (one leg bye). New Zealand are 27/1 after the first Powerplay. Williamson 14*, Nicholls 10*. Another change. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack.

15:43 hrs IST: FOUR! Too straight from Bhuvi, Williamson times it straight past the non-striker. Beautiful shot! New Zealand are 23/1 after 9 overs. Williamson 12*, Nicholls 10*. First change in bowling. Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.

15:38 hrs IST: FOUR! Fuller delivery from Bumrah, Nicholls leans forward and hits it past the fielder at mid-off for the first boundary of the day. Eight off the over. New Zealand are 18/1 after 8 overs. Nicholls 10*, Williamson 7*

15:34 hrs IST: Another tidy over from Bhuvi, just two off it. New Zealand are 10/1 after 7 overs. Williamson 6*, Nicholls 3*. Bumrah again

15:29 hrs IST: Magnificent over from Bumrah, only one run off it. New Zealand are 8/1 after 6 overs. Williamson 4*, Nicholls 3*. No boundaries so far. Shows how good India have been!

15:25 hrs IST: Double off the last delivery from Nicholls. Five from the over. New Zealand are 7/1 after 5 overs. Williamson 3*, Nicholls 3*

15:19 hrs IST: OUT! Edged and gone! Massive breakthrough for India. Guptill's poor run continues. Gets an outside edge and Kohli takes an excellent catch at second slip. First scalp for Bumrah. Williamson comes to the crease. New Zealand are 2/1 after 4 overs. Bhuvi to continue.

15:14 hrs IST: Guptill gets off the mark with a single towards square leg. New Zealand are 1/0 after 3 overs.

15:10 hrs IST: Terrific start from Bumrah. Another maiden! Both openers don't look that confident. They haven't got the big runs so far. New Zealand are 0/0 after 2 overs.

15:05 hrs IST: Great start from Bhuvi. Right on the money. It's a maiden! New Zealand are 0/0 after the first over. Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.

15:02 hrs IST: REVIEW LOST - Guptill struck on the pads first ball. Given not out. India opt for the DRS. UltraEdge shows no bat but missing leg-stump. Bhuvneshwar was confident that it was out!

15:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls to open. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to begin the proceedings.

14:51 hrs IST: Hope it stays away!

Weather at Old Trafford, Manchester

Cloudy and light rain expected periodically

Chances of rain

11:00 am - 50%

3:00 pm - 90%

4:00 pm - 80%

5:00 pm - 70%

14:38 hrs IST: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

14:33 hrs IST: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat

PITCH REPORT - "The wicket looks dry. It's a fresh wicket, and it's definitely a bat-first wicket. It's a semi-final, there will be a lot of scoreboard pressure." - VVS Laxman

14:11 hrs IST: The all-important toss in 20 minutes

14:06 hrs IST: The Old Trafford stadium has been made a "No Fly Zone" for this clash, an action prompted by a private plane displaying anti-India banners during the team's league encounter against Sri Lanka in Headingley. The decision has been taken after consultation with the local authorities, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the BCCI. -- PTI

13:55 hrs IST: PLAYING CONDITIONS FOR PLAYOFFS - Extra 120 minutes permitted beyond the regulation close time (1800 hours local). Beyond that, if the match referee thinks a result is possible on the day, he decides accordingly.

1975 - Manchester match-up (First World Cup meeting between India-New Zealand)

Coincidentally, it was also at Old Trafford that India and New Zealand first locked horns in a World Cup. In a Group A meeting that India had to win to make the knockout rounds, they could only manage a total of 230 from their 60 overs, Syed Abid Ali clubbing a late-order 70 to get them there.

And when Glenn Turner anchored the Black Caps’ chase with an unbeaten 114, victory and a semi-final spot was theirs with four wickets and seven balls remaining.

13:40 hrs IST: WEATHER UPDATE - Cloudy, overcast but NOT raining!

13:30 hrs IST: New Zealand looked on course to cruise into the last four after winning five straight games, but they lost their way towards the end of the group stage and were fortunate Pakistan did not click into gear until late on. But what matters now is how they perform on the given day.

13:19 hrs IST: Since the ICC U-19 World Cup 2008, Kohli and Williamson have scored 33,840 international runs and have 99 centuries between them, and now they go head to head for a place in Sunday's final against Australia or hosts England.

13:10 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma (647) is 26 short of Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of runs at a single World Cup - 673 in the 2003 edition.

13:03 hrs IST: Kane v Kohli. Fight of the "Bs". Here's a look at the player battles

12:56 hrs IST: New Zealand have won just one of their seven World Cup semifinals (against South Africa in 2015)

12:50 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

India captain Kohli on his reunion with Williamson: "I'll remind Kane [about 2008], I'm sure he remembers. It is quite a nice thing to realise that 11 years later we are captaining our respective nations again in a senior World Cup from Under-19s."

Black Caps skipper Williamson: "I think for everybody it sort of starts fresh tomorrow after what was a very tough round-robin stage, and we were certainly expecting that it would be tough. It's just a great occasion to be a part of. I know the guys are really excited by the opportunity to go out and try to play with that freedom that when we do gives us the best chance."

12:44 hrs IST: New Zealand have reached the semi-final stage of the World Cup for the fourth time in succession, though they are yet to win the competition.

12:42 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - India have recorded six victories in their last seven ODIs against New Zealand.

12:38 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - There have been seven completed matches between India and New Zealand in World Cup history - the Black Caps have edged it so far with four wins.

12:34 hrs IST: Good Afternoon and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand. Promises to be a cracker of a contest!

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will reignite an old rivalry in World Cup. The duo led their respective countries in an U-19 World Cup semi-final in Malaysia 2008. Kohli came out on top in that encounter, dismissing Williamson in a three-wicket victory for India.

A 31-run defeat to England is all that mars a perfect record for India in this tournament, and with Rohit Sharma in superb form with the bat; they would certainly be worthy finalists.

As far as India’s bowling department is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets) and Mohammed Shami (14) are in great touch.

However, there could be some changes in the India XI as number of right-handers in the New Zealand line-up may prompt India to include an extra pacer or drop one of the two wrist spinners.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/40) bowled very well against Sri Lanka and he could be in the fray.

In case India go in with three seamers, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, with his round-arm off-spin, could replace Dinesh Karthik in the middle-order.

New Zealand's 'achilles heel' has been their batting as none from their top-order, save Williamson (481 runs), have been able to stamp their authority.

But their fast bowlers have been impressive. Lockie Ferguson (17 wickets), Trent Boult (15) and Matt Henry (10) have shared 42 wickets between them.

Not to forget that all-rounder James Neesham (11 wickets) and Colin de Grandhomme (5 wickets) have taken the pacers' tally to 58 wickets.