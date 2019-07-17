﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Finally Responds To Cricket World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy

ICC Finally Responds To Cricket World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy

The International Cricket Council has stated that it is the umpire's interpretation of rulebook, regarding the Cricket World Cup final overthrow controversy, between New Zealand and England.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2019
ICC Finally Responds To Cricket World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy
Former umpire Simon Taufel has also stated that England should have been awarded five runs instead of six.
AP
ICC Finally Responds To Cricket World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy
outlookindia.com
2019-07-17T09:15:20+0530

England edged past New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, at Lord's on July 14. It wasn't an easy win, with the hosts drawing in the Super Over too. The winner was controversially decided on the basis of a superior boundary count. Also, another major controversy, which was also a turning point in the match, was the misinterpretation of rules by the umpires, which led to England being given an extra run, which has led many to criticize ICC.

(Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

An ICC spokesperson has stated that it is against the organization's policy to comment on any decisions made by umpires. According to Fox Cricket, the spokesperson said, "The umpires take decisions on the field with their interpretation of the rules and we don't comment on any decisions as a matter of policy".

Former umpire Simon Taufel has also stated that England should have been awarded five runs instead of six.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes' Hand Of God Or An Umpiring Blunder? Cricket World Cup Final Raises 'Technical' Question

In the final over of the chase, a throw from deep ricocheted off Stokes' bat to the boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarded six runs; two run by batsmen (Stokes and Mark Wood) and four for the overthrow which went to the boundary. The decision somewhat tilted the game in England's favor, leading to a Super Over.

The MCC rulebook's Law 19.8 which pertains to "Overthrow or wilful act of fielder", states, "If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Intercontinental Cup: Igor Stimac Finds His Way As India Hold Syria In Gritty Draw
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters