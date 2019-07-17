ICC Finally Responds To Cricket World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy

England edged past New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, at Lord's on July 14. It wasn't an easy win, with the hosts drawing in the Super Over too. The winner was controversially decided on the basis of a superior boundary count. Also, another major controversy, which was also a turning point in the match, was the misinterpretation of rules by the umpires, which led to England being given an extra run, which has led many to criticize ICC.

An ICC spokesperson has stated that it is against the organization's policy to comment on any decisions made by umpires. According to Fox Cricket, the spokesperson said, "The umpires take decisions on the field with their interpretation of the rules and we don't comment on any decisions as a matter of policy".

Former umpire Simon Taufel has also stated that England should have been awarded five runs instead of six.

In the final over of the chase, a throw from deep ricocheted off Stokes' bat to the boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarded six runs; two run by batsmen (Stokes and Mark Wood) and four for the overthrow which went to the boundary. The decision somewhat tilted the game in England's favor, leading to a Super Over.

The MCC rulebook's Law 19.8 which pertains to "Overthrow or wilful act of fielder", states, "If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."