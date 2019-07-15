Ben Stokes' Hand Of God Or An Umpiring Blunder? Cricket World Cup Final Raises 'Technical' Question

Well, it looks like an umpiring error sealed England's Cricket World Cup victory against New Zealand on , at Lord's. With nine runs needed off three balls, a throw touched a diving Ben Stokes and ran away to the boundary, handing the hosts a total of six runs. According to Simon Taufel, England should have been awarded five runs instead of six.

England defeated New Zealand courtesy of a higher boundary count following a Super Over.

In the final over of the chase, a throw from deep ricocheted off Stokes' bat to the boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarded six runs; two run by batsmen (Stokes and Mark Wood) and four for the overthrow which went to the boundary. The decision somewhat tilted the game in England's favor, leading to a Super Over.

Taufel stated that it was an umpiring error and England should have been given five runs and not six.

The MCC rulebook's Law 19.8 which pertains to "Overthrow or wilful act of fielder", states, "If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."

The incident is somewhat reminiscent of Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, where he scored via his hand against Peter Shilton. As there was no VAR a that time, the goal was awarded, giving Argentina the lead which was later doubled by Maradona's "Goal of the Century" in a 2-1 victory.