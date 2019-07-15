﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Ben Stokes' Hand Of God Or An Umpiring Blunder? Cricket World Cup Final Raises 'Technical' Question

Ben Stokes' Hand Of God Or An Umpiring Blunder? Cricket World Cup Final Raises 'Technical' Question

England defeated New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14, courtesy of a higher number of boundaries. Although there was a controversial moment, regarding the umpire awarding the hosts six runs during the normal course of play, when only five should have been given.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2019
Ben Stokes' Hand Of God Or An Umpiring Blunder? Cricket World Cup Final Raises 'Technical' Question
The umpire should have awarded five runs and not six.
AP
Ben Stokes' Hand Of God Or An Umpiring Blunder? Cricket World Cup Final Raises 'Technical' Question
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T16:00:28+0530

Well, it looks like an umpiring error sealed England's Cricket World Cup victory against New Zealand on July 14, at Lord's. With nine runs needed off three balls, a throw touched a diving Ben Stokes and ran away to the boundary, handing the hosts a total of six runs. According to Simon Taufel, England should have been awarded five runs instead of six.

(Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

England defeated New Zealand courtesy of a higher boundary count following a Super Over. 

In the final over of the chase, a throw from deep ricocheted off Stokes' bat to the boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarded six runs; two run by batsmen (Stokes and Mark Wood) and four for the overthrow which went to the boundary. The decision somewhat tilted the game in England's favor, leading to a Super Over.

Taufel stated that it was an umpiring error and England should have been given five runs and not six.

The MCC rulebook's Law 19.8 which pertains to "Overthrow or wilful act of fielder", states, "If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."

ALSO READ: After Cricket World Cup Loss, Jimmy Neesham Wants Kids To 'Take Up Baking ... Die At 60, Fat And Happy'

The incident is somewhat reminiscent of Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, where he scored via his hand against Peter Shilton. As there was no VAR a that time, the goal was awarded, giving Argentina the lead which was later doubled by Maradona's "Goal of the Century" in a 2-1 victory.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Barkha Dutt Alleges Kapil Sibal, Wife Sacked '200 Employees'; Tiranga TV Says 'Honoured Every Contract'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters