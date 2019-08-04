﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  'Hustle Mode On' Cheteshwar Pujara Gears Up For India Vs West Indies Test Series – WATCH

'Hustle Mode On' Cheteshwar Pujara Gears Up For India Vs West Indies Test Series – WATCH

Cheteshwar Pujara is part of India's Test team which will face West Indies in two Tests. The first Test is from August 22-26, while the second one is from August 30 to September 3.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Hustle Mode On' Cheteshwar Pujara Gears Up For India Vs West Indies Test Series – WATCH
Pujara is part of India's Test team for the West Indies tour.
Twitter
'Hustle Mode On' Cheteshwar Pujara Gears Up For India Vs West Indies Test Series – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-08-04T10:36:49+0530

India cricket team batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is currently preparing for his side's upcoming two-Test series against West Indies, which starts on August 22.

(Report | Highlights | Scorecard)

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to share his net practice video. He captioned it as, "Hustle mode on for the upcoming series. #WestIndiesTour."

India's Test Squad:

ALSO READ: India U-19 Beat England U-19 By One Wicket

Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

As part of the tour, India will play three T20Is (already one is done) three ODIs and two Tests Vs Windies. The Test matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test is from August 22-26, while the second one is from August 30 to September 3.

(ANI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket India national cricket team West Indies national cricket team Sports
Next Story : India U-19 Beat England U-19 By One Wicket
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters