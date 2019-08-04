'Hustle Mode On' Cheteshwar Pujara Gears Up For India Vs West Indies Test Series – WATCH

India cricket team batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is currently preparing for his side's upcoming two-Test series against West Indies, which starts on August 22.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to share his net practice video. He captioned it as, "Hustle mode on for the upcoming series. #WestIndiesTour."

Hustle mode on for the upcoming series. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #WestIndiesTour pic.twitter.com/4ifcQriuE0 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 3, 2019

India's Test Squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

As part of the tour, India will play three T20Is (already one is done) three ODIs and two Tests Vs Windies. The Test matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test is from August 22-26, while the second one is from August 30 to September 3.

