India U-19 Beat England U-19 By One Wicket

The India U-19 team chased down the target with 13.3 overs to spare with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with a 78 from 82 deliveries as his side reached 205 for 9 in 36.3 overs.

PTI 04 August 2019
Pacer Purnank Tyagi (5/33) produced a fine five-wicket haul for India U-19 team.
2019-08-04T10:03:46+0530

India U-19 team beat England U-19 by one wicket in a Tri-Series Youth ODI match in Chelmsford on August 3.

Put into bat, England U-19 were all out for 204 in 49.5 overs with George Hill top-scoring with a 46 from 62 deliveries. Pacer Purnank Tyagi (5/33) produced a fine five-wicket haul for India U-19 team.

The India U-19 team chased down the target with 13.3 overs to spare with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with a 78 from 82 deliveries as his side reached 205 for 9 in 36.3 overs.

Hamidullah Qadri took 5 wickets for 61 runs for England U-19 team.

Brief Scores:

England U-19: 204 all out in 49.5 overs (George Hill 46; Purnank Tyagi 5/33)

India: 205 for 9 in 36.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 78; Hamidullah Qadri 5/61).

