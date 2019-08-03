West Indies Vs India, 1st T20, Live Cricket Score, Lauderhill, Florida: An Eye On World T20, IND, WI Look For Confident Start

The three-match T20 series between India and West Indies, which starts today, will mark the beginning of preparations for next year's World T20 in Australia. India won the world T20 in its first year in 2007 while West Indies are the defending champions. The first two games will be played in Miami, Florida, while the third and final tie will take place in Guyana on Tuesday (August 6). In T20s, the two teams last met in November 2018, with India registering a 3-0 win at home. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st T20 here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

STAT ATTACK - Windies opener Evin Lewis has scored two 100s against India in the three T20Is he played against them.

18:11 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the first of three T20s between India and West Indies.

For India, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the Windies will be to try out the fringe players who are on selectors' mind.

It will be a couple of crucial weeks for Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, both of who are back in the mix after being sidelined from India's 50-over World Cup plans.

Pandey last played for India in November 2019 and Iyer in February 2018.

With India looking to solidify their brittle middle-order, both batsmen have a good opportunity to make their case.

Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are also back in the T20 squad, while fast bowler Navdeep Saini and Deepak's brother Rahul are in line to make their India debut.

For the Carlos Brathwaite-led Windies, Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side. Andre Russell, who was initially named in the squad, has been ruled out after complaining of discomfort in his left knee. Jason Mohammed has been named as Russell’s replacement.