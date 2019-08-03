﻿
England ended Day 2 of the first Ashes Test trailing Australia by just 17 runs courtesy Rory Burns' maiden century in the longest format. Catch live updates and live cricket score of England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS), Day 3 of the first Ashes 2019 Test here

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2019
Burns was unbeaten on 125, while Ben Stokes was 38 not out.
2019-08-03T16:05:50+0530

Rory Burns' maiden Test century led a determined England batting effort in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday (August 2). England were 267/4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia's first-innings 284. Burns was unbeaten on 125, while Ben Stokes was 38 not out, having helped Burns add an unbroken 73. Australia's total had been built on a magnificent 144 from Steve Smith in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Get live updates and live cricket score of England vs Australia, Day 3 of the first Ashes Test in Birmingham here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

