Rory Burns' maiden Test century led a determined England batting effort in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday (August 2). England were 267/4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia's first-innings 284. Burns was unbeaten on 125, while Ben Stokes was 38 not out, having helped Burns add an unbroken 73. Australia's total had been built on a magnificent 144 from Steve Smith in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Get live updates and live cricket score of England vs Australia, Day 3 of the first Ashes Test in Birmingham here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

If you can’t see the live cricket score of England vs Australia, click here.