Coming at number four in the first T20I against the West Indies in Florida, Rishabh Pant got out for a golden duck while playing a reckless shot forcing cricket fans to attack the Indian youngster with barbed comments

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2019
Talented but reckless Rishabh Pant wasted another chance.
File Photo: PTI
2019-08-04T00:09:36+0530

India won the first T20I match against the West Indies in Miami on Saturday by four wickets but witnessed one of their future stars, Rishabh Pant once again throwing his wicket away, leaving fans angry. (Highlights | Scorecard)

India indeed made heavy weather of a modest chase after debutant pacer Navdeep Saini led an impressive bowling display to restrict the Windies for 98/6. But the Indian top order failed, with three down at 32 in 6.4 overs.

Coming at number four, Pant got out for a golden duck while playing a reckless shot against Sunil Narine. Playing against the turn, the wicketkeeper got a top-edge and was caught at by Sheldon Cottrell.

Also Read: Navdeep Saini Makes India Debut

Angry fans came up with some barbed comments. One of the fans said, "Rishabh Pant is the reason why MS Dhoni hasn't retired yet." Here are some other:

After winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bowl first at Lauderhill, Florida with Navdeep Saini getting his international debut. And the Delhi pacer soon showed his class by taking two wickets off successive deliveries.

Saini returned with figures of 3/17 which included a maiden over. He was superbly supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/10) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/13).

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played tomorrow at the same venue.

