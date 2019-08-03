WI Vs IND, 1st T20I: Navdeep Saini Makes India Debut, Manish Pandey Comeback

﻿
Navdeep Saini is captain Virat Kohli's team-mate at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2019
Navdeep Saini celebrates taking a wicket in IPL.
File Photo: PTI
Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini made a dream international debut by taking two wickets off successive deliveries in his first over as India take on the West Indies in the first T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

(Live Blog | Scorecard )

Saini, 26, has been part of the Indian net bowling unit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The right-arm fast-bowler is captain Virat Kohli's team-mate at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. In his debut IPL season, Saini finished with 11 wickets in 13 matches.

India won the bat and opted to bowl first. Manish Pandey came in for KL Rahul to complete a comeback after eight months

"This wicket has been under covers so there might be a bit of moisture. It is going get flatter with more sun on it," Kohli said.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran
(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed

