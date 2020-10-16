October 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Getafe Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Watch Lionel Messi And Co's Big La Liga Test Ahead Of Clasico Against Real Madrid

Getafe Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Watch Lionel Messi And Co's Big La Liga Test Ahead Of Clasico Against Real Madrid

Check possible lineups, kickoff time, TV listings, and live streaming details for Barcelona's La Liga match against Getafe

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Getafe Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Watch Lionel Messi And Co's Big La Liga Test Ahead Of Clasico Against Real Madrid
Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman
Getafe Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Watch Lionel Messi And Co's Big La Liga Test Ahead Of Clasico Against Real Madrid
outlookindia.com
2020-10-16T22:25:10+05:30

Barcelona's visit to Getafe will serve as a warm-up game ahead of their Champions League match against Ferencvaros and the first Clasico of the season against La Liga champions Real Madrid. (More Football News)

So, expect the Catalans to come out all guns blazing. Also considering the fact that they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sevilla, Lionel Messi & Co will be eager to hit the winning note.

But Getafe are expected to give Roland Koeman's heavyweights a tough time. Jose Bordalas' side have made an encouraging start to the season, picking up seven points from their four matches. They are only two spots below Barca, who are fifth in La Liga points table with two wins from three outings.

Match and telecast details:

Match: La Liga match between Getafe and Barcelona
Date: October 18 (Early Sunday morning), 2020.
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe
TV Listing: No telecast in India. For complete global telecast details, click HERE.
Live Streaming: Facebook Live on La Liga official page, Bet365 (requires registration).

Barcelona have won 22 matches in 31 fixtures against Getafe. In their last meeting, Barcelona won 2-1.

Possible XIs:

Getafe: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Hernandez, Mata.

Barcelona: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; Pjanic, Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Messi, Griezmann.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Manchester City Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How To Watch Blockbuster Premier League Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Lionel Messi Ronald Koeman Football FC Barcelona Getafe CF La Liga Live streaming Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos