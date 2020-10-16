Getafe Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Watch Lionel Messi And Co's Big La Liga Test Ahead Of Clasico Against Real Madrid

Barcelona's visit to Getafe will serve as a warm-up game ahead of their Champions League match against Ferencvaros and the first Clasico of the season against La Liga champions Real Madrid. (More Football News)

So, expect the Catalans to come out all guns blazing. Also considering the fact that they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sevilla, Lionel Messi & Co will be eager to hit the winning note.

But Getafe are expected to give Roland Koeman's heavyweights a tough time. Jose Bordalas' side have made an encouraging start to the season, picking up seven points from their four matches. They are only two spots below Barca, who are fifth in La Liga points table with two wins from three outings.

Match and telecast details:

Match: La Liga match between Getafe and Barcelona

Date: October 18 (Early Sunday morning), 2020.

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe

TV Listing: No telecast in India. For complete global telecast details, click HERE.

Live Streaming: Facebook Live on La Liga official page, Bet365 (requires registration).

Barcelona have won 22 matches in 31 fixtures against Getafe. In their last meeting, Barcelona won 2-1.

Possible XIs:

Getafe: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Hernandez, Mata.

Barcelona: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; Pjanic, Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Messi, Griezmann.

