July 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Euro 2020, ENG Vs DEN: Bukayo Saka Back Training As England Prepare For Semi-final Against Denmark

Euro 2020, ENG Vs DEN: Bukayo Saka Back Training As England Prepare For Semi-final Against Denmark

Bukayo Saka started against Germany but was not included in the squad for the quarter-final match against Ukraine due to a slight knock

Agencies 05 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:42 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Euro 2020, ENG Vs DEN: Bukayo Saka Back Training As England Prepare For Semi-final Against Denmark
England's manager Gareth Southgate congratulates Bukayo Saka as he leaves the field during the Euro 2020, Group D match against Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium, London on June 22, 2021.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool
Euro 2020, ENG Vs DEN: Bukayo Saka Back Training As England Prepare For Semi-final Against Denmark
outlookindia.com
2021-07-05T22:42:20+05:30

Bukayo Saka recovered from a knock and trained on Monday as England built up towards the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

England Profile | Denmark Profile | Football News

Having topped Group D unbeaten, the Three Lions followed up a 2-0 win against Germany in the last 16 by beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome at the weekend.

Saka started against Germany last Tuesday but was not included in the squad for Saturday's match at the Stadio Olimpico due to a slight knock.

But the 19-year-old was back training with the rest of the 26-man squad on Monday as Gareth Southgate's side stepped up their preparations for the Denmark semi-final.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Euro 2020, ENG Vs DEN: Denmark Expect To Be Outnumbered, Not Outplayed Against England At Wembley

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Bukayo Saka Gareth Southgate London Wembley England EURO 2020 Football UEFA European Championship England national cricket team Denmark National Football Team Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos