Euro 2020, Group B, Denmark Preview: Full Squad, Key Players, Fixtures And Chances

It was a different era, back then in 1992 when Denmark won their biggest trophy yet, the continental title. It was the year marked by the end of Cold War, the break-up of Yugoslavia, Germany fielding a reunified team, and "Smells Like Teen Spirit" taking the world by storm, etc. Some of the events directly or indirectly related to the Danes winning the UEFA Euro 1992. (More Football News)

Denmark failed to qualify for the eight-team tournament in Sweden, their eternal rivals. But the dissolution of Yugoslavia paved the way for the Danes' participation, and won, beating the combined German side in the final.

Fast forward to 2021, Denmark have a team that can actually conquer the continent again. They are unbeaten in the qualifiers, but somehow finished runners-up to Switzerland in Group D.

GROUP AND FIXTURES

Denmark are in Group B, along with the world's top-ranked Belgium, their Nordic neighbours Finland and Russia. Denmark will play all their group stage matches at home (Copenhagen) -- on June 12 against Finland, on June 17 against Belgium and on June 21 against Russia.

If Kasper Hjulmand's boys win the group, they face the third-placed side from either Group A or D or E or F in the round of 16 in Seville. If they finish second, they meet Group A runners-up (from Italy, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales) in Amsterdam.

WHO TO WATCH

The team has enough global stars, but Christian Eriksen remains the biggest name. And the Inter Milan playmaker can operate. Other key players are Leicester goalie Kasper Schmeichel, AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer, Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite.

SQUAD

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Jonas Lossl (FC Midtjylland), Frederik Ronnow (FC Schalke 04);

Defenders: Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Joachim Andersen (Fulham), Daniel Wass (Valencia), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen), Zanka (FC Copenhagen);

Midfielder: Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Nogaard (Brentford), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund), Anders Christiansen (Malmo FF), Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria), Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim);

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Andreas Cornelius (Parma), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Kasper Dolberg (OGC Nice), Jonas Wind (FC Copenhagen).

