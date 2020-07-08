July 08, 2020
Poshan
ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: Start Of England-West Indies Delayed By Rain

There has been no international cricket anywhere in the world since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Agencies 08 July 2020
Rain was forecast for much of the opening day.
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
2020-07-08T15:49:06+0530

International cricket will have to wait a bit longer to resume following the coronavirus outbreak after the start of play in the first test between England and West Indies was delayed because of light rain on Wednesday.

The covers were on the field at the Rose Bowl in Southampton when the toss was due to be made at 10.30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT). The players were on the outfield warming up, though.

Rain was forecast for much of the opening day.

There has been no international cricket anywhere in the world since early March because of the pandemic.

