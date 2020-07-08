July 08, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: Hilarious Scenes As Jason Holder Almost Shakes Hand With Ben Stokes - WATCH

ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: Hilarious Scenes As Jason Holder Almost Shakes Hand With Ben Stokes - WATCH

England and West Indies cricketers took the field at Southampton on Wednesday as cricket returns with social distancing norms amid coronavirus pandemic, but there was one hilarious mix-up between the two captains

IANS 08 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: Hilarious Scenes As Jason Holder Almost Shakes Hand With Ben Stokes - WATCH
Jason Holder almost commits a 'coronavirus crime' at the toss
Screengrab: Twitter
ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: Hilarious Scenes As Jason Holder Almost Shakes Hand With Ben Stokes - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-07-08T20:51:27+0530

Ben Stokes and Jason Holder are leading England and West Indies in the first of the historic three-match Test series between the two sides at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match, and the rest of the series will be played under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) temporary rules for the sport to be played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

This means that handshakes and shining the ball with saliva is not allowed but Holder seemed to have almost forgotten that at the toss. Stokes won the toss and proceeded for an elbow bump with Holder, who in turn came with an outstretched palm. The incident was laughed off however, and both captains proceeded to give their interviews.

Watch it here:

The fact that the sport will look significantly different with the new rules in place was apparent at the toss itself which was done in front of an almost empty stadium except for the staff, camera crew and media that were present. On the pitch were the two captains and match referee Chris Broad while a robotic camera relayed the images.

There was no presenter to ask the two captains questions and they gave their interviews into the camera. England chose to bowl first but the first session and a large part of the second session have been lost due to rain.

Next Story >>

Sports Ministry Asks Hockey India President Mushtaque Ahmad To Step Down

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Jason Holder Ben Stokes Cricket Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak England national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos