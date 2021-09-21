Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Feels Rishabh Pant's Maturity Level Gone 'Through The Roof'

Delhi Capitals are currently sitting at the top of IPL 2021 table with six wins from eight matches. They play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Feels Rishabh Pant’s Maturity Level Gone ‘Through The Roof’
(From L) Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant during their training session in the UAE. | Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Feels Rishabh Pant’s Maturity Level Gone ‘Through The Roof’
2021-09-21T18:23:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 6:23 pm

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting feels his young skipper Rishabh Pant's level of maturity ‘has gone through the roof’ in the last couple of seasons as he has evolved from a swashbuckling keeper-batsman to a leader of the pack. (More Cricket News)

The 23-year-old Pant was given the responsibility to lead Delhi Capitals in the first phase of IPL 2021 after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. “Rishabh’s level of maturity in the last two seasons has gone through the roof,” Ponting, one of the game’s all-time greats, described the cricketer on Tuesday.

“When I first came in, he just burst onto the scene. I had said we are going to see the unearthing of someone who is going to play for India for a long time. I could see that coming. I could see how much he wanted to be in every Indian team..It will take a very good player to knock him off that Indian team.”

Last season, DC reached their maiden IPL final though they lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit showdown in the UAE. "We are all striving for something special. This year we want to go one step further and Rishabh is going to play an integral part in that,” added Ponting.

Before the first phase of the league had started in India earlier this year, Ponting had backed Pant as the team’s skipper in the absence of Iyer, stating that the youngster would enjoy the extra responsibility. And he did as DC topped the standings with six wins from eight matches before COVID-19 cases in the IPL's bio-bubble led to a suspension of the event.

Eager to win their first silverware, Pant said the team needs to give just 10-15 percent more than last season. “We are better than last time this year. We have been focussing on the process for two-three years. We don't have to do too many things differently from last year. We can do the same things and give 10-15 percent extra,” Pant said on the eve of their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With the presence of people like Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer in the team, besides Pant, the Australian legend has a lot of confidence in his middle-order. Ponting is also delighted to have Iyer back in the squad, lending additional firepower to the batting lineup.

“I am delighted to have him back in the team. He has been an exceptional player for Delhi, a world-class player. It does make our team look a little more complete,” said Ponting, before adding that his inclusion will not disturb their bowling combination that has two highly effective South African pacers in Kagiso Rabada and Andre Nortje.

Pant said the team’s performance in the first half is good from the psychological point of view but they don't talk about what happened few months ago. “That performance in first half counts obviously but we just want to focus one match at a time. We don't discuss that as a team and focus on our process.

“As a player, I don’t think too much. I try to make most of the opportunity I get, move on, and keep learning every day,” Pant added.

When asked about his leadership, Pant said, “I just try to keep the environment light. Anyone can discuss anything with me or Ricky. The combination of youth and experience helps us to go forward.

I have learned from Ricky that everyone should be treated equally in the team -- players and also the support staff. Only then special things happen and as a skipper, that's the only thing you want.”

Ricky Ponting Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Marcus Stoinis Shimron Hetmyer Kagiso Rabada UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Delhi Capitals SunRisers Hyderabad
