Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals, who are currently perched on top of the points table, had reached their maiden final last season when the tournament was held entirely in the UAE.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel
The IPL, which was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, resumes in the UAE on Sunday. | File Photo

Trending

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T17:56:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 5:56 pm

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel says the team will look to build on its "happy memories" from the previous season, when it reached its maiden final, and go a step further in the second leg of IPL-14. (More Cricket News)

The IPL, which was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, resumes in the UAE on Sunday.

The Capitals, who are currently perched on top of the points table, had reached their maiden final last season when the tournament was held entirely in the UAE. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

"When it was announced that the second half of the tournament will be held in the UAE, I thought about our performance the last time we were here," Axar was quoted as saying in a media release.

"We have happy memories from that tournament as we reached our first-ever IPL final. We are looking to repeat our performance and hopefully, just go one step further in the final this season," said the all-rounder, who had picked up nine wickets in 15 matches last season.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Axar, who was part of the Indian squad for the recently-concluded Test series in England, spoke about the massive difference in weather conditions between UK and UAE.

"It's been a drastic change for us as far as the weather is concerned. It was quite cold in England and now we are getting used to the heat here.

"When we stood on our balconies during quarantine, we got an idea about the heat, but we got to know the full extent of the weather conditions when we started practising in the nets.

"We are looking to get used to the conditions in the next 2-3 days," he said.

When asked about his personal goals for the remainder of the IPL season, Axar said, "My personal goals are always aligned with the team goals.

"I always think about what the team needs and then set my personal goals accordingly. I always carry out my preparations according to the team's requirements. And personally, I just look to get better with every match in every season."

Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

Tags

PTI Axar Patel Cricket Cricket - IPL Delhi Capitals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'

Jimmy Greaves, England Football Legend, Dies At 81

Mikel Arteta Pleased With Arsenal's Fighting Win Over Burnley

IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: KKR Seek Turnaround, Face RCB Test

'Achieved What I wanted,' Ravi Shastri Confirms Exit; Kumble vs Laxman For Next Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team?

Bio-Bubbles Can Harm Mental Health, Experts Suggest Solution To Combat This

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

KKR's Next Generation IPL Stars Identified - David Hussey Says Who They Are

KKR's Next Generation IPL Stars Identified - David Hussey Says Who They Are

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi Set For Parc Des Princes Debut As PSG Aim Sixth Straight Win

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi Set For Parc Des Princes Debut As PSG Aim Sixth Straight Win

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

PAK vs NZ: Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan Tells Mohammed Hafeez Not To Play Blame Game

PAK vs NZ: Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan Tells Mohammed Hafeez Not To Play Blame Game

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Harish Manav / Putting speculations to rest, Charanjit Singh Channi is appointed as the Chief Minister of Punjab to tap the 32 per cent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Outlook Web Desk / UP CM said his government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017 and voiced confidence that the BJP will cross 350 seats in the upcoming polls.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

Jayanta Oinam / The UAE leg of IPL 2021 begins with a clash between former champions Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Follow live updates here.

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

Naseer Ganai / The ‘anonymous scholars’ have unleashed an attack on Saiba Varma, an Indian anthropologist from the University of California, saying her father ‘create(d) the trauma’ in the valley.

Advertisement