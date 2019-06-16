Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: Look Who's In Old Trafford – Virender Sehwag And Ranveer Singh Click Selfie

﻿
Virender Sehwag and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Old Trafford's pitch, ahead of Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan fixture.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
Virender Sehwag and Ranveer Singh were seen sharing a light moment ahead of India Vs Pakistan, in Old Trafford.
Well folks, guess who is there in Old Trafford to cheer for India? None other than Virender Sehwag and Ranveer Singh! The duo are currently in England, for Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan clash.

IND VS PAK LIVE | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

In a tweet, BCCI shared the duo's photograph captioned as, "Selfie time. Look who's in the house".

Sehwag has been trending a lot these days, due to his opinions regarding the ongoing tournament. He recently appeared in Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel, where the duo talked about a lot of things, including the Indo-Pak clash.

On being asked about his prediction, Viru had stated, "I don't think Pakistan will be able to beat India anyhow on 16th."

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Express shared a contrasting opinion. He said, "If Pakistan win the toss, they will beat India. Then the whole tournament will be wide open. Any team (India, Pakistan, England, Australia) will be able to win the trophy."

Sehwag also that opined that Pakistan failed in the 2011 World Cup, as the side didn't play aggressive cricket. The duo agreed that branding the game as a final is wrong. Sehwag opined that ICC could exploit the fixture, and use it for financial gains.

Also, today, Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo on Twitter, supporting Team India in Father's Day style with son Aryan.

India's fixture against Pakistan starts at 3 PM today, June 16, and is being held at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Ranveer Singh Virender Sehwag Old Trafford, Manchester Cricket Indian Cricket Team ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 India Vs Pakistan

