Live - India Vs Pakistan, Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rain Looms As IND Aim For 7-0 Vs PAK

Rain is expected to play its part as India (IND) take on Pakistan (PAK) in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 game at Old Trafford, Manchester today. India, led by Virat Kohli, have looked strong, justifying their status among the favourites with victories over South Africa and Australia followed by a washout against New Zealand. Pakistan, on the other hand, could be facing an early exit as they have only won one of their four matches so far. Get live cricket updates and live score of India Vs Pakistan here (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

12:56 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma has made scores of 95, 56, 122*, and 57 in his last four ODI innings, the longest run of 50+ scores in his career in the format.

12:50 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

India captain Virat Kohli: "If we play well, we can beat anyone. Nothing changes according to the opposition. For the players, it is very important to be professional, be it any team you are up against."

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur: "Obviously, there's a massive hype that's created a lot of the time by the media really. Our guys are prepared. We're ready. We're comfortable that we can get out there and perform."

12:41 hrs IST: “The fact it’s an old rivalry means it will be followed closely by the people of both countries, but Pakistan have had a bit of a stumble so far so there’s probably a bit more pressure on them. If it’s a proper 50-overs game I think India have the strength to win." - Some statement from this legendary batsman. Can you guess his name? Read full story here

12:35 hrs IST: RIGHT TIME TO MAKE AMENDS - Jasprit Bumrah's figures in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan read 9-0-68-0 -- his worst ODI figures so far.

12:29 hrs IST: Worried about rain during the game? Here's the hourly Manchester weather forecast. There is inclement weather predicted for the evening, which means whoever wins the toss will look to field first.

12:25 hrs IST: Mickey Arthur's clarion call to Pakistan ahead of India clash is just like SRK's 'chak de'. Arthur has urged his players to instantly become a legend by producing a moment of brilliance to help defeat their chief foes in Manchester. Read full story here

12:20 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Kohli is 57 runs away from becoming the ninth player to complete 11,000 ODI runs.

12:16 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Since defeating Pakistan at Old Trafford in the 1999 World Cup, India have played just one ODI at the venue, losing to England (in 2007) by three wickets.

12:10 hrs IST:India v Pakistan - Can it get any bigger than this? It's back! Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the high-voltage clash between the two teams. Hopefully, the rain stays away.

India and Pakistan have the biggest rivalry in the sport and both teams will be hoping the weather holds out so a full match can be played in front of a packed crowd in Manchester.

Light showers are predicted for a venue where India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in the 1999 World Cup, although it was Pakistan who would go on to reach the final before losing to eventual champions Australia.

Mohammad Amir's first spell will keep his team interested after a brilliant performance against Australia. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will look to be more cautious at the beginning.

Kohli has always enjoyed a fabulous track record against Pakistan, having scored a hundred in the 2015 game at Adelaide.

Shikhar Dhawan will miss this game as he continues to recover from a left thumb injury he sustained against Australia.

It will be a test of character for youngsters like Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who haven’t bowled much to Indian batsmen.

The seaming conditions and Pakistan's ability to play spinners well might prompt Kohli to drop one among Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and go for Mohammed Shami, who could be useful in these conditions.