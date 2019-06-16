India captain Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to score 11000 runs in ODI during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Full Coverage

He reached the landmark with a four off the second ball of the 45th over, bowled by Hasan Ali.

He is the third Indian and ninth batsman overall to complete 11000 runs in the 50-overs format. But he is the fastest, reaching the milestone in his 222nd innings.

Also Read: Imran Khan Advises Sarfaraz Ahmed To Bat First, He Decides To Bowl



Sachin Tendulkar, who completed his 11000 runs in 276th innings held the previous record.

Here's the list of top-five:

1. Virat Kohli (India) - 230 matches (222 innings)

2. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 284 matches (276 innings)

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 295 matches (286 innings)

4. Sourav Ganguly (India) - 298 matches (288 innings)

5. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 307 matches (293 innings)