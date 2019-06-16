India Vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup: Imran Khan Advises Sarfaraz Ahmed To Bat First, He Decides To Bowl!

﻿
Ahead of Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan clash, Imran Khan had posted a series of tweets advising Sarfaraz Ahmed to bat on winning the toss. But after winning the toss, Ahmed chose to bowl first.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
On winning the toss against India, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed chose to bowl first.
AP/Twitter
2019-06-16T17:29:22+0530

With Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan fixture currently in full flow, fans of both nations will be hoping for a win! Ahead of the clash, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and advised skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to bat first, if the Green Army wins the toss. Well, but it seems like Ahmed didn't pay any heed to 1992 WC winner's advice, and chose to bowl!

Nicknamed as Kaptaan, Khan posted a series of tweets.

He started with, "When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%"

In his second tweet, he stated, "Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best."

He continued, "All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & Pakistan team."

Regarding the toss, Khan quipped, "In order ro have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat."

"Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck", concluded Khan.

The former Pakistan skipper won the 1992 World Cup with Pakistan, and currently serves as PM to his country. 

or just type initial letters