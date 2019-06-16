India Vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup: Whom Does The Stats Support In ODI Format, Jasprit Bumrah Or Mohammad Amir?

With Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan a few hours away, social media has gone into a state of frenzy! Virat Kohli's side are hoping to continue their momentum, while Sarfaraz Ahmed's team dearly need a victory. Going into the showdown, a lot of attention will be directed towards the bowlers of both sides; particularly Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Amir.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixture

Both of them have been in fantastic form, while Bumrah is currently enjoying a lot of success after being ranked as number one in ICC's Bowling Rankings. Meanwhile, Amir is 27th.

ALSO READ: Mohammad Amir's Resurgence, Virat Kohli's Class - Five Talking Points As India, Pakistan Prepare For Old Trafford Showdown

Let's not decide their displays on the basis of such rankings, as cricket is an unpredictable sport!

25-year-old Bumrah has bowled 437.3 ODI overs, spanning 28 matches. In total, he has registered 90 wickets in this format. He has also conceded 1,979 runs. Also, he has had five four-wicket hauls.

ALSO READ: 'You Can Be A Hero' - Mickey Arthur's Clarion Call To Pakistan Ahead Of World Cup Clash Vs India Just Like SRK's 'Chak De'

He also has a 4.52 economy rate in ODI.

The Ahmedabad lad has bowled 31.1 overs against Pakistan, notching four wickets and conceding 143 runs.

(Courtesy: HOWSTAT)

Meanwhile, Amir has bowled 438.1 ODI overs, in 30 matches. In those matches, he has conceded 2,094 runs and taken 70 wickets.

ALSO READ: India Vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup, 2019: If It's A 50-Over Game At Manchester, Then Advantage Virat Kohli, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Amir has had two four-wicket hauls. The 27-year-old has played four matches against India, bowling 43.0 overs. Against the Men in Blue, he has notched five wickets, and conceded 214 runs. He also has a 4.78 economy rate in this format.

(Courtesy: HOWSTAT)

Interesting, Bumrah has more wickets than Amir, although the latter has played more ODI fixtures. But anything could happen in Old Trafford, so any predictions are useless.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: How Has Virat Kohli Performed Against Pakistan In ODI Format?

The Men in Blue have won all their World Cup matches against the Green Army. The teams have played six matches against each other. Interestingly, five of those wins have come after defending a first innings total for the two-time champions.

India have also won four of their last five ODIs against Pakistan. The only loss was in the finals of an ICC tournament in 2017.