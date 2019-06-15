Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: How Has Virat Kohli Performed Against Pakistan In ODI Format?

With Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan fixture finally nearing its scheduled date of June 16, cricket fans have gone into a state of frenzy, with social media in meltdown. The match will be played in Old Trafford, Manchester. The fixture will be having a few key players, and one such man is Virat Kohli. How has he performed against his country's eternal rivals in the ODI format?

Well, the Men in Blue skipper has played 12 fixtures against the Green Army. In 12 innings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore player has registered two centuries, and a fifty. He has not been bowled in two instances, while he has also been dismissed once without having scored a run.

(Statistics Courtesy: HOWSTAT)

His highest score against Pakistan is 183, which was in 2012, in Pakistan's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

In total, he registered 459 ODI runs against them, in an average of 45.90, followed by a strike-rate of 93.29.

Meanwhile, in the fielding department, Kohli has contributed in seven catches.

Kohli's Pakistan debut was on September 26, 2009, when India travelled to SuperSport Stadium. He made 16. He was dismissed in a Shahid Afridi over, while his shot was caught by Umar Gul.

In his last four outings against Pakistan, Kohli has made 198 runs. The best being a 107 knock on 2015. Also, this was followed by an 81-run knock (not out) in 2017.

In his most recent encounter against them in June 2017, Kohli was bowled after making five runs. His wicket was notched by Mohammad Amir, and caught by Shadab Khan.

The upcoming encounter will take place in Manchester's Old Trafford. So, both teams have met each other once in the same venue, in 1999 World Cup, when India won by 47 runs. Also, after that win, the Men in Blue have played once more in Manchester, losing to England in 2007 by three wickets. It was also Pakistan's sixth straight loss at Old Trafford. But after that, they won against New Zealand in the same venue during semi-finals of the 1999 tournament, while also beating England in 2003.