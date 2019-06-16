IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India Lose Toss, Asked To Bat First By Pakistan

﻿
Virat Kohli lost the toss and India were asked to bat against Pakistan in the marquee clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
Indian and Pakistani fans pose for a picture before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on June 16, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-06-16T15:01:31+0530

India were asked to bat first in the high-octane ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Indian captain Virat Kohli lost the toss.

Vijay Shankar is making his World Cup debut. The all-rounder comes in the place of injured opener Shikhar Dhawan.

For Pakistan, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan were included in the playing eleven.

At the toss, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said, "It is raining so conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0."

Kohli also said that India "would have bowled first to be honest. Wicket looks really nice though and we have two wrist spinners in our team. We will be in good stead if we bat well."

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

