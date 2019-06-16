﻿
Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered "tightness in his left hamstring" which forced him to leave the field after bowling 2.4 overs against Pakistan during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match

PTI 16 June 2019
Indian players interact with teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, second left, before he left the field during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on June 16, 2019.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-06-16T22:23:08+0530

India suffered yet another injury scare after senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a hamstring niggle while bowling against Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group game at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

According to BCCI media team, Bhuvneshwar suffered "tightness in his left hamstring" which forced him to leave the field after bowling 2.4 overs. He will take no further part in the game. His figures were 2.4-0-8-0.

The team's designated 12th man Ravindra Jadeja took the field for the remainder of the Pakistan run chase.

It is yet to be ascertained how serious Bhuvneshwar's injury is. If it turns out to be a tear, it will be another big jolt for India and he will be the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to sustain an injury during the tournament.

Dhawan has suffered a hairline fracture and is out for a minimum period of two weeks.

If Bhuvneshwar does not get fit in time for the Afghanistan game in Southampton on June 22, then Mohammed Shami will come in his place.

In the worst case scenario, if Bhuvneshwar is ruled out of the tournament, India's back-up pacer Khaleel Ahmed is traveling with the team.

PTI Bhuvneshwar Kumar Old Trafford, Manchester India Vs Pakistan Indian Cricket Team Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Sports

