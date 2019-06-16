﻿
IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup: 'Not Out' Virat Kohli's Walk Becomes Big Talking Point Of India-Pakistan Match

A benevolent-looking Virat Kohli decided to walk without waiting for the umpire's decision during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, and it became probably the biggest talking point

16 June 2019
IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup: 'Not Out' Virat Kohli's Walk Becomes Big Talking Point Of India-Pakistan Match
India captain Virat Kohli walks, presuably thinking he is out off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on June 16, 2019.
IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup: 'Not Out' Virat Kohli's Walk Becomes Big Talking Point Of India-Pakistan Match
Captain Virat Kohli on Sunday managed to get himself out during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Put into bat by Pakistan, Kohli arrived in the centre after the fall of opener KL Rahul (57). The skipper then went onto stitch a 98-run stand with his deputy Rohit Sharma (140) for the second wicket.

After the fall of Rohit, Kohli took over the role of the enforcer. Then came the rain interruption. And soon after the play resumed, Kohli decided to walked, caught behind off Mohammad Amir. He made 77.

But the replays showed no nick, and UltraEdge confirmed it. His decision to walk left fans and pundits divided. And it became the talking point of the match.

Here are some reactions:

But in the process, he became the fastest to reach the 11000 runs in ODIs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.

India rode on Rohit's ton to post 336/5.

