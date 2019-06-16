﻿
Sarfaraz Ahmed was spotted 'yawning' behind the stumps after the rain break during the first innings of India vs Pakistan match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

16 June 2019
Fans have a field day trolling Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed who failed to inspire his team.
Screengrab: Twitter
As Pakistan faced a certain defeat against arch-rivals India in the marquee clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed became the target of fans for his laziness.

The wicket-keeper was spotted 'yawning' behind the stumps after the rain break during the Indian innings, triggering a meme fest on social media, with many fans trolling the Pakistan captain brutally.

Here's the video:

Here are some reactions:

Chasing India's 336/5, Pakistan were struggling at 166/6 in 35 overs as the rain returned again in Manchester. They need 171 runs in 90 balls.

And on DLS par score after the end of 35 overs, they are 86 runs behind India. The par score at the stage is 252.

