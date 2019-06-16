As Pakistan faced a certain defeat against arch-rivals India in the marquee clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed became the target of fans for his laziness.

The wicket-keeper was spotted 'yawning' behind the stumps after the rain break during the Indian innings, triggering a meme fest on social media, with many fans trolling the Pakistan captain brutally.

@SarfarazA_54 Spread too much laziness over the ground that @imVkohli left from the ground even he was not out.

Anyways 337 is more than enough for Pak ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#ICCWorldCup2019 #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #BCCI #AskTheExpert What will you say Viru Paazi @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/xvX3Wh0nqL — Deepak Sharma (@Dp030986) June 16, 2019

#INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan

When you need #Tea&Pakoda âÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂµ in such beautiful weather but inning is not over pic.twitter.com/7WzcKVGrh8 — Aaryan Tyagi (@thearyantyagi) June 16, 2019

Focus for the game

Them vs Us

#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/w9Yct1YgiF — Ali Khan Pasha (@iamalipasha) June 16, 2019

Ab tum log he battao agr hum memes na banae toh Kya kre ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£@TheRealPCB #IndiaVsPakistan #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/D90W1lgFQ4 — Pratik Martin (@showstoperMarti) June 16, 2019

Reaction of a Pakistani fan while watching bowling and fielding of his team... Wait.. it's their captain! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/QZuoML8tk8 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 16, 2019

Chasing India's 336/5, Pakistan were struggling at 166/6 in 35 overs as the rain returned again in Manchester. They need 171 runs in 90 balls.

And on DLS par score after the end of 35 overs, they are 86 runs behind India. The par score at the stage is 252.