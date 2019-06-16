As Pakistan faced a certain defeat against arch-rivals India in the marquee clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed became the target of fans for his laziness.
Highlights | Report | Scorecard | Points Table
The wicket-keeper was spotted 'yawning' behind the stumps after the rain break during the Indian innings, triggering a meme fest on social media, with many fans trolling the Pakistan captain brutally.
Also Read: Kohli Breaks Another Tendulkar Record
Here's the video:
@SarfarazA_54 Spread too much laziness over the ground that @imVkohli left from the ground even he was not out.— Deepak Sharma (@Dp030986) June 16, 2019
Anyways 337 is more than enough for Pak ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#ICCWorldCup2019 #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #BCCI #AskTheExpert What will you say Viru Paazi @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/xvX3Wh0nqL
Here are some reactions:
#INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan— Aaryan Tyagi (@thearyantyagi) June 16, 2019
When you need #Tea&Pakoda âÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂµ in such beautiful weather but inning is not over pic.twitter.com/7WzcKVGrh8
Focus for the game— Ali Khan Pasha (@iamalipasha) June 16, 2019
Them vs Us
#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/w9Yct1YgiF
Ab tum log he battao agr hum memes na banae toh Kya kre ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£@TheRealPCB #IndiaVsPakistan #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/D90W1lgFQ4— Pratik Martin (@showstoperMarti) June 16, 2019
Who else is yawning? #Sarfarazahmed pic.twitter.com/UFnaem2eMO— OpIndia Cricket (@OpIndiaCricket) June 16, 2019
Reaction of a Pakistani fan while watching bowling and fielding of his team... Wait.. it's their captain! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/QZuoML8tk8— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 16, 2019
#Sarfaraz after eating Chicken Biryani during that small rain break #IndvsPak #ICCWC2019 pic.twitter.com/6MYL3ttOSs— Zafreen Khan (@zafk19) June 16, 2019
#Sarfaraz on high pressure game ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #yawning #IndiaVsPakistan #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/uLuN7UNRpF— shiva chalise (@Chalisay_) June 16, 2019
Chasing India's 336/5, Pakistan were struggling at 166/6 in 35 overs as the rain returned again in Manchester. They need 171 runs in 90 balls.
And on DLS par score after the end of 35 overs, they are 86 runs behind India. The par score at the stage is 252.
Post a Comment