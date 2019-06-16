﻿
IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Score Back-To-Back Centuries Against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma was at his imperious best against Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match. In his last outing against Pakistan, the right-handed batsman hit an unbeaten 111

16 June 2019
India's Rohit Sharma, right, celebrates his century with captain Virat Kohli during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on June 16, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-06-16T18:00:29+0530

Opener Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian batsman to hit back-to-back centuries against Pakistan during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Rohit, 32, reached the hundred with a single off the last ball of the 30th over, bowled by Shadab Khan. He took 85 balls to reach the mark, with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

In the last outing against Pakistan in Dubai at Asia Cup 2018, the right-handed batsman hit an unbeaten 111.

His stand with Rahul is also India's highest stand against Pakistan in World Cup, eclipsing 129 by Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli at Adelaide in 2015.

The pair, opening together for the first time, broke a 23-year-old record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu for the highest opening partnership in a World Cup match against Pakistan.

Tendulkar and Sidhu had shared a 90-run stand for the opening wicket in the 1996 World Cup in Bengaluru. India went on to post 287 before winning the match by 37 runs.

When at 111, he also became the highest individual scorer in an India vs Pakistan World Cup fixture. The previous high was 107 by Kohli at Adelaide in 2015.

Put into bat, India got off to a brilliant start with Rohit and KL Rahul (47 off 78) stitching a 136-run opening stand inside 24 overs.

