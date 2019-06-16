﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Amir Gets Official Warning, Face Exit For Messing Up Danger Zone

IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Amir Gets Official Warning, Face Exit For Messing Up Danger Zone

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir received his second warning from the umpire in just his third over during the high-octane ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against India

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Amir Gets Official Warning, Face Exit For Messing Up Danger Zone
Mohammad Amir is the leadig wicket-taker of the ICC Cricket World Cup with 10 scalps in three matches.
AP Photo
IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Amir Gets Official Warning, Face Exit For Messing Up Danger Zone
outlookindia.com
2019-06-16T15:41:35+0530

In a controversial start to high-octane India vs Pakistan match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, Mohammad Amir was warned by umpires for running into the danger zone of the pitch.

Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Full Coverage

Amir received his second warning from the umpire for running on the pitch in his follow-through - in just his third over. One more and he's out of the attack.

He was first warned in the third over by umpire Bruce Oxenford, which prompted Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to have a word with the official.

The second warning, also from the same umpire, came in the fifth over of the match.

Amir wasn't in Pakistan's initial World Cup squad. He is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 scalps in three matches.

Pakistan won the toss and put India into bat.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammad Amir Old Trafford, Manchester India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: 'Jay Jay Vijay Shankar' Fans Create New Chant For Tamil Nadu All-Rounder
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters