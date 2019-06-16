﻿
Manchester weather forecast for June 16, the matchday of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019's most anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Old Trafford

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
As many as three matches have been abandoned in this edition of World Cup, including India-New Zealand group fixture.
After four wash-outs, including three abandoned matches, everybody is praying for a ‘dry day’ in Manchester on Sunday as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in the marquee clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixture

The chance of a full match happening is slim, but a result is expected. If it rains, there’s not much that the organizers can do with their poor arrangement. In fact, Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their apparent lack of preparedness.

Also Read: India Ready To Surprise Pakistan With An Unexpected Player

But what fans can do is at least know the forecast. So, here’s your hourly Manchester weather forecast for Sunday.

Screengrab: www.metoffice.gov.uk

First thing first, there will be light shower. So, the ground staff will be required to work hard to make the field play-worthy. For instance, have a look at this method.

The match is expected to start on time (3:00 PM IST/ Local time - 10:30 AM  BST), after the toss at 2:30 PM IST. This optimism is derived from the forecast that there will be no rain in the morning. And as always, forecasts can be wrong.

Also Read: How To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match

Just around the start of the second innings, the rain is expected to hit Manchester.

The rains stayed away for the most part of Saturday afternoon, allowing India to have a full training session. But as soon as the team left, it started raining again.

Sunil Gavaskar Old Trafford, Manchester India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Indian Cricket Team Cricket Pakistan Weather Sports

or just type initial letters