After four wash-outs, including three abandoned matches, everybody is praying for a ‘dry day’ in Manchester on Sunday as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in the marquee clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixture

The chance of a full match happening is slim, but a result is expected. If it rains, there’s not much that the organizers can do with their poor arrangement. In fact, Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their apparent lack of preparedness.

Also Read: India Ready To Surprise Pakistan With An Unexpected Player

But what fans can do is at least know the forecast. So, here’s your hourly Manchester weather forecast for Sunday.

Screengrab: www.metoffice.gov.uk

First thing first, there will be light shower. So, the ground staff will be required to work hard to make the field play-worthy. For instance, have a look at this method.

Here’s another first... groundstaff drying up that patch on the outfield with some sort of heating device... that glows. Halogen lamps maybe... #IndvPak #IndvsPak #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/twp0NNfbyN — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 15, 2019

The match is expected to start on time (3:00 PM IST/ Local time - 10:30 AM BST), after the toss at 2:30 PM IST. This optimism is derived from the forecast that there will be no rain in the morning. And as always, forecasts can be wrong.

Also Read: How To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match

Just around the start of the second innings, the rain is expected to hit Manchester.

The rains stayed away for the most part of Saturday afternoon, allowing India to have a full training session. But as soon as the team left, it started raining again.