India Vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup 2019: Where To Get Live Streaming, Live TV and Live Score

For many Asiatic cricket fans, the Cricket World Cup starts and ends with a match between India vs Pakistan. Cutting across age, sex and caste, fans from all over the world look forward to this blockbuster contest that not only involves pure cricketing skills but whets copious amount of nationalism given the bitter history, more political, between the sub-continental neighbours. But for the cricketers, it is another match. You can get all the action of 's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between India vs Pakistan across platforms – digital and TV. Live streaming, live score and live television details below. If there is no rain delay, then the match at Old Trafford, Manchester is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

(SCHEDULE & RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

STAR Sports will bring the LIVE telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

For live streaming, go to hotstar.com. The Hotstar app is a good way to enjoy the entire World Cup. For payment details, visit the Hotstar website.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: Michael Vaughan Picks Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni In His All-Time Indo-Pak XI – WATCH

Live cricket scores and live commentary can be got from Outlook's World Cup coverage.

To catch India vs Pakistan on TV, check out the STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD, STAR Sports 2, STAR Sports 2 HD.

Apart from Star Sports in the Indian sub-continent, the India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast on Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

's 41-run defeat to Australia leaves Sarfaraz Ahmed's struggling side sitting on three points after four games. Their top-four hopes are not yet over, but Pakistan missed a glorious opportunity at Taunton, particularly after their last match - against Sri Lanka - was washed out.

Make those several opportunities actually, as catches went down in the field and promising partnerships in their run chase were curtailed by poor shot selection. This was a game where Pakistan once again showed their Jekyll-and-Hyde nature when the situation called for consistency and control.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: How Has Virat Kohli Performed Against Pakistan In ODI Format?

The talismanic Imran Khan found a way to bring his troops together in 1992 and Sarfraz must oversee a similar recovery, starting with 's huge clash against India at Old Trafford.

Their rivals will relish the opportunity to push Pakistan closer to the exit door in a campaign that, bar a stunning and unexpected win over hosts England, has yet to suggest they have what it takes to be crowned champions again.