Cricket World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly Shares Emotional Moment With Former India Coach John Wright – WATCH

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and John Wright went down memory lane ahead of India's washout fixture against New Zealand in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019.

Neelav Chakravarti 14 June 2019
John Wright coached India for five years, with Sourav Ganguly as captain.
2019-06-14T14:08:06+0530

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly shared an emotional moment with former Men in Blue coach John Wright. The duo are currently part of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019's commentary team.

(Full Coverage | Fixture | Points Table)

In a video tweeted by the tournament's official handle, both of them went down memory lane ahead of India Vs New Zealand's washout fixture.

Dada referred to the New Zealand native as more than a friend, and also his favourite coach ever. "My first overseas coach and my favourite coach so far," said Ganguly.

The Bengal Tiger further said that he met Wright for the first time in Kent, with Rahul Dravid revealing that the former NZ player would be India's new coach. "I said, 'I'd love to work with him'. We have a great relationship, actually we're genuine friends," quipped the Kolkata native.

Wright was India's first foreign coach. He led the side from 2000-05. Wright and Ganguly had amazing moments together, as India beat England at Lord's in the 2002 NatWest series final. Also, the side trumped Australia in a home series win, and a series victory over Pakistan.

He said, "I always thought it was the greatest privilege to have the opportunity to work in India."

"I never expected it. It was a hard start, for both of us. You were a new captain and I was the foreign coach. You remember the good times but it was also tough times," he expressed.

Under the 64-year-old, Team India reached the 2003 World Cup finals. Ganguly stated that India had an amazing World Cup, and Wright was responsible for their displays.

"As we grew together, we got better friend and he was more of a friend than a coach, he understood me and I understood him," added Ganguly.

