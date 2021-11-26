Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BRA Vs IND: Brazil Women Hammer India 6-1 In Football Legend Formiga’s Farewell Game

Manisha Kalyan scored the only goal for India women against Brazil in the four-national international tournament on Friday. Ariadina Borges, Kerolin Ferraz, Geyse Ferreira, Giovana Costa netted for Brazil.

BRA Vs IND: Brazil Women Hammer India 6-1 In Football Legend Formiga’s Farewell Game
Action during India women (in orange) versus Brazil women match in the four-nation international tournament on Friday. | Twitter (Indian Football Team)

Trending

BRA Vs IND: Brazil Women Hammer India 6-1 In Football Legend Formiga’s Farewell Game
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T14:49:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 2:49 pm

The Indian women’s football team scored one goal and kept mighty Brazil at bay till late in the first half but eventually lost 1-6 in its first match of the four-nation international tournament in Manaus on Friday. (More Football News)

Manisha Kalyan equalised in the eighth minute for India after Debora Oliveira had put the 2007 World Cup runners-up in the lead in the very first minute of the match. Giovana Costa put Brazil in the lead again in the 36th minute to give the home side the advantage at the breather.

Brazil, however, pumped in four more goals in the second half through Ariadina Borges (52nd and 81st), Kerolin Ferraz (54th) and Geyse Ferreira (76th) to win the match with a tennis-like scoreline.

The match marked the international retirement of legendary midfielder Formiga at 43 year of age after playing 26 years and 233 games for Brazil. She came as a substitute with barely 15 minutes left in Friday's match at Arena da Amazonia.

Nicknamed the ‘ant’ for her playing style, Brazil’s most-capped player Formiga played in seven World Cups and as many Olympics, after women’s football was added in the 1996 Games. She was part of the 1999 World Cup bronze-winning Brazil team and the 2007 World Cup silver medal-winning side. She has also won two Olympic silver medals, in 2004 and 2008.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Ranked seventh in the world as against 57th of India, Brazil expectedly were the far dominant side with more than 70 per cent ball possession. Manisha’s lone goal and goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan’s strong performance were the bright spots for India.

Brazil got off to a flying start and took the lead in the first minute itself. Defender Daiana’s long ball from the back found skipper Debinha whose initial effort was saved by Aditi Chauhan but the Indian custodian could do nothing about the rebound.

The Indian women roared back seven minutes later with a thrilling counter-attack to level the scores. Manisha picked up the ball on the left in her own half and ran the length of the field before finishing clinically, sending a grounder into the far post bottom corner.

Brazil surged into the lead in the 36th minute when Ariadina Borges ran down the right-wing and found Duda with a cutback. The ball bounced off, and Giovana Costa was on hand to slot it into the net.

Changing over, a quick-fire double at the start of the second half put Brazil in a commanding position. Ariadina made it 1-3 in the 52nd minute and two minutes later, Kerolin Ferraz added to the cushion.

Geyse then made no mistake from close range in the 76th minute. Five minutes later, Ariadina got her second of the match as she tapped in a rebound after Formiga's shot was saved. For Formiga, it was an emotional moment, as her mother flew down to watch her play for Brazil for the last time.

Her national teammate Marta Vieira da Silva, considered the greatest woman footballer in the world, presented Formiga a bouquet in a picture on Brazil women's football Twitter handle. “Brazil's Queen pays homage to Brazil's Godmother,” read of comment by FIFA Women's World Cup on that picture.

India head coach Thomas Dennerby was impressed with Manisha’s goal, terming it “one of the highest quality on a football pitch. “Individually, it is a top-class goal. It gave us a boost after conceding early on and that allowed us to come back,” he said.

“Losing to Brazil is nothing to be ashamed of. We take the good things with us. It was a huge experience for them and that will help in the upcoming games.” India play Chile (November 29) and Venezuela (December 2).

Tags

PTI Brazil All India Football Federation Football India women's national football team Brazil national football team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indonesia Open Badminton 2021: PV Sindhu Survives South Korean Sim Yujin Scare To Enter Semifinals

Indonesia Open Badminton 2021: PV Sindhu Survives South Korean Sim Yujin Scare To Enter Semifinals

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup: India Face Poland In Must-Win Encounter To Stay Alive

Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club With Century On Test Debut Vs NZ – Full List Of Indian Cricketers

Pat Cummins Replaces Tim Paine As New Australia Test Cricket Team Captain

Tim Paine, Reeling Under Sexting Scandal, Quits All Forms Of Cricket

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das Stun Pakistan; Bangladesh 253/4 - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Will Young, Tom Latham Fifties Help New Zealand Finish Day 2 At 129/0 - Highlights

SA-A Vs IND-A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal Take India To 308/4 On Day 3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Listless NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters Play Out Goalless Draw

ISL 2021-22: Listless NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters Play Out Goalless Draw

FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Hammer Canada 13-1 For First Win

FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Hammer Canada 13-1 For First Win

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Breaks Global Cricket Viewership Record

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Breaks Global Cricket Viewership Record

India Vs Pakistan Series: Mohammad Amir Backs Dubai Cricket Council's Offer

India Vs Pakistan Series: Mohammad Amir Backs Dubai Cricket Council's Offer

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, New Zealand are in the driver's seat following brilliant half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham at stumps on Day 2.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement