August 20, 2020
Corona
Boris Thangjam Becomes First Active Footballer To Test Positive For COVID-19

Boris Thangjam, who had played as right back in two of India's three matches in the U-17 World Cup which the country hosted in 2017, has been placed under quarantine in Manipur

PTI 20 August 2020
Boris Thangjam during a ATK training session
Courtesy: Twitter (@boristhangjam2)
2020-08-20T16:34:03+05:30

India's 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup team member Boris Thangjam on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in a first such case involving an active footballer.

The 20-year-old Boris, who had played as right back in two of India's three matches in the U-17 World Cup which the country hosted in 2017, has been placed under quarantine in Manipur.

Boris hails from Imphal.

"Boris has tested positive for COVID-19, his name has come in the latest list of those who has tested positive. He will be under quarantine," a close relative of Boris told PTI from Imphal.

Boris is currently in the squad of the Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan. He was signed by ATK in 2018 after spending two years in the All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows.

He was also a part of the India U-20 team that beat Argentina 2-1 in the COTIF tournament in Spain in 2018.

