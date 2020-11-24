Bayern Munich Vs RB Salzburg: Hansi Flick Hopeful On Lucas Hernandez But Niklas Sule's Out Of Champions League Match

Hansi Flick is hopeful Lucas Hernandez can feature in Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Salzburg but confirmed Niklas Sule remains absent. (More Football News)

France international Hernandez lasted just 18 minutes of the 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Werder Bremen at the weekend before being taken off with a pelvic injury.

With Alphonso Davies also out with a long-term ankle problem, Leon Goretzka ended up filling the defensive void against Bremen.

Head coach Flick will take a late decision on Hernandez but Corentin Tolisso and Bouna Sarr are both out of Wednesday's game.

"We hope Lucas Hernandez can feature tomorrow, but Corentin Tolisso and Bouna Sarr will not be ready for tomorrow," Flick told a news conference.

Flick was reluctant to give away too much about who could fill in at full-back if Hernandez does not make it.

"We have a few options. You will understand that I am not going to reveal too much now," he said.

Centre-back Sule did not play against Bremen, with German publication Bild suggesting his omission was to do with Flick's concern about his fitness levels.

Sule missed most of last season with a serious knee injury and tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but Flick said he may be involved against Stuttgart at the weekend.

"Niklas Sule will also not be available tomorrow. We're hoping he will be by the weekend," Flick added.

"He had two serious injuries. It is important that he is 100 per cent fit, we need his qualities.

"He was in quarantine for eight days. The national team doesn't train as intensively as we do. He still has to catch up. Tomorrow he won't be there. We look from day to day."

Holders Bayern are top of Group A and would guarantee their progression from the group stages with a win at the Allianz Arena.

