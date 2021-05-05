May 05, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Barcelona To Appeal Again After Ronald Koeman's Ban For Atletico Madrid Match Upheld

Barcelona To Appeal Again After Ronald Koeman's Ban For Atletico Madrid Match Upheld

Ronald Koeman served the first of a two-match ban against Valencia and is now set to miss Barcelona's clash with Atletico Madrid

Omnisport 05 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Barcelona To Appeal Again After Ronald Koeman's Ban For Atletico Madrid Match Upheld
Ronald Koeman was hit with a two-match suspension after being shown a red card for comments he supposedly made to the fourth official during Barcelona's shock 2-1 home loss to Granada.
File Photo
Barcelona To Appeal Again After Ronald Koeman's Ban For Atletico Madrid Match Upheld
outlookindia.com
2021-05-05T21:48:59+05:30

Barcelona are to appeal to Spain's Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) after head coach Ronald Koeman's touchline ban for Saturday's potential LaLiga title decider with Atletico Madrid was upheld. (More Football News)

Koeman was hit with a two-match suspension after being shown a red card for comments he supposedly made to the fourth official during his side's shock 2-1 home loss to Granada last Thursday.

The 58-year-old sat out Sunday's 3-2 win against Valencia, with assistant coach Alfred Schreuder placed in charge for the win that leaves Barca two points behind leaders Atletico ahead of this weekend's showdown.

Barcelona had hoped to have Koeman back for that massive game at Camp Nou, but it was announced on Wednesday that their appeal was not successful.

However, the Catalan giants will now take their case to TAD and have requested a temporary suspension of the ban which will allow the Dutchman to be on the touchline against Atletico.

Barca are also behind second-placed Real Madrid by virtue of an inferior head-to-head record and face Levante, Celta Vigo and Eibar after the visit of Atleti.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sri Lanka To Tour Bangladesh For Three ODIs Beginning May 23

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Ronald Koeman Football FC Barcelona Atletico Madrid La Liga Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos