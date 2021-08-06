Lionel Messi To Leave Barcelona After Contract Talks Break Down

Ace footballer Lionel Messi will be soon a free agent and it appears his time at Barcelona is over. (More Football News)

Barcelona on Thursday announced that Messi will leave as financial difficulties are stopping the club from signing a new deal. Messi has played 778 matches for the club with 672 goals. He has 10 La Liga and four Champions League trophies with the club.

Messi’s previous contract, signed in 2017, is supposed to give this Argentina star an earning of 138 million euros (USD 163 million) per season.

Messi, 34, joined Barcelona two decades ago at age 13. Last August he stunned Barcelona by announcing that he wanted out after the 2019-2020 season ended without a title and his relationship with then club president Josep Bartomeu deteriorated.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner just recently guided Argentina to the Copa America title, ending a long wait for a major title for his nation. (with inputs from Agencies)

